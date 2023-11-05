Asia-Pacific Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2032 With CAGR of 5.4%: Says Allied Market Research  

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Asia-Pacific Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class (Biologics, NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Indication (Arthritis, Respiratory Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Others) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics industry was estimated at $23.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $40.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases and others and surge use of corticosteroids to treat various inflammatory diseases drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. However, side effects associated with the corticosteroids and NSAIDs are hampering the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth. On the contrary, increase in research and development activities for the development of novel anti-inflammatory therapeutics is expected to offer remunerative opportunity for expansion of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $23.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $40.5 billion CAGR 5.40% No. of Pages in Report 202 Segments covered Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Country. Drivers Surge in prevalence of inflammatory diseases

Strong availability of biologic drugs Opportunity New drugs in pipeline Restraint Side-effects associated with anti-inflammatory drugs

Recession Scenario



In the economic recession, the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is driven by increase in prevalence of inflammatory diseases.

However, fluctuations in the demand for pharmaceuticals including anti-inflammatory therapeutics as companies adjust their spending priorities impact the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth.

The biologics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug class, the biologics segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, accounting for more than two-fifths of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market revenue, owing to increase in use of biologics for the treatment of arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.

The arthritis segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on indication, the arthritis segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market revenue, owing to, increase in prevalence of arthritis and surge in number of people taking treatment for arthritis.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market revenue, owing to increase in sell of anti-inflammatory drugs through retail pharmacy stores and rise in number of people suffering from various inflammatory diseases.

China to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on country, China held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market revenue, owing to development of healthcare infrastructure and high disease population in this country. However, Japan is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to strong presence of market key players and increase in product new product launches in this country.

Leading Market Players: -

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GalaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca plc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. These players have adopted strategies such as, product launch and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

