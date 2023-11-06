Mobile Payment Market Is Projected to Gain $12.06 Trillion by 2027, Growing at a 30.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile payment market is projected to reach $12.06 trillion by 2027, having witnessed $1.48 trillion in 2019, exhibiting a considerable CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027. The market report provides a detailed analysis of leading investment pockets, top market segments, market dynamics, market size and estimations, competitive analysis, and regional analysis. It is an essential resource for investors or shareholders, and leading market players to strategically plan and enhance their competitive edge.

193 – Tables

42 – Charts

294 – Pages

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $1.48 Trillion Market Size in 2027 $12.06 Trillion CAGR 30.1% No. of Pages in Report 294 Segments Covered Payment Type, Transaction Mode, End User, Purchase Type, Application, and Region Drivers The rise in smartphone penetration around the world Growth of the mobile commerce sector in developing nations A surge in mobile payments in developing countries Restraints Increase in the prevalence of data breaches Increasing security concerns in the mobile payment sector Opportunities The rise in demand for fast and frictionless transaction services

The global mobile payment market is classified into various segments based on payment type, end user, transaction mode, purchase type, application, and region. It is offered in both tabular and graphical form, permitting an individual or a commercial enterprise to benefit perception into the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.

By payment type, the remote segment held the major market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global mobile payment market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. Nonetheless, the proximity segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.4% from 2020 to 2027.

By transaction mode, the mobile web payments segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global mobile payment market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the near-field communication segment would cite the highest CAGR of 33.4% from 2020 to 2027. The SMS direct carrier billing, regional, and others segment are also studied in the report.

In terms of region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated the largest market share, holding more than half of the global mobile payment market revenue, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 31.2% from 2022 to 2027. The other regions included in the report are North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent players in the global mobile payment market such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Apple Inc., PayU, Samsung, Visa Inc., One97 Communications Limited, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Google, LLC, and American Express Company. These market leaders have adopted a variety of tactics such as joint ventures, new technological advancements, collaboration, and geographical expansion, to gain their foothold in the market and to prove their flair in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Mobile Payment market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global Mobile Payment market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the Mobile Payment industry.



The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020–2027 is provided to determine the Mobile Payment market potential.

Mobile Payment Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Payment Type

Proximity

Remote

By Transaction Mode

Mobile Web Payments

Near-Field Communication

SMS Direct Carrier Billing

Others

Regional

By End User

Personal

Business

By Purchase Type

AIRTIME TRANSFER AND TOP UPS

MONEY TRANSFERS AND BILL PAYMENTS



MERCHANDISE AND COUPONS

TRAVEL AND TICKETING

OTHERS

By Application

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



Key Market PlayersPAYU, SAMSUNG, PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC, VISA, INC, ONE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED, GOOGLE LLC, MASTERCARD, JPMORGAN CHASE CO, APPLE, INC, AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

BFSI Blog