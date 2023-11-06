Global Countertop Market Set to Reach US$ 1, 97,478.28 Million by 2033, Fueled by Residential Projects and Rising Disposable Incomes | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global countertop market value is expected to rise from US$ 1,22,395.22 million in 2023 to US$ 1,97,478.28 million by 2033. This estimated growth is expected to be driven by an average CAGR of 4.9% in the countertop market over the next decade.



An increase in residential projects is expected to propel the sales of kitchen sink countertops. Additionally, the surging trend of decorating kitchens and bathrooms in developed and emerging economies due to increasing disposable incomes contributes to the overall sales of countertops. Additionally, increasing preference for multiple bathrooms and expansive kitchens will stimulate demand for countertops.

The demand for kitchen sink countertops is rising at a robust pace to boost the aesthetic appeal of the space. Moreover, the surging development of various residential projects across the globe is expected to augment the demand for countertops. Furthermore, the advent of different state-of-the-art countertop materials like quartz is expected to be one of the leading factors propelling the demand for this market as the product is considered highly durable, non-porous, and most robust.

Click to Request a Sample Report on the Countertop Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6347

Recent technological upgrades in the construction sector propel the demand for modern countertops that can fit over low-height furniture and cabinets. Deployment of the latest technologies, like advanced tools, robots, 3D printing, etc., to boost the functionality of product offerings across the globe is expected to propel market growth.

“Key players are expected to focus on the non-residential sector over the forecast period. Additionally, they are expected to turn their focus on high-growth countries like Canada, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, and ASEAN countries for the next ten years,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Countertop Market Report

In the North American countertop market, the United States is projected to record a CAGR of 4.8%, whereas Canada is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.4% through 2033.

In Europe, the high-growth countertop markets are Spain, Italy, and France, which are expected to register CAGRs of 5.6%, 5.5%, and 5.3%, respectively, throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the upcoming years. New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN, and India are forecast to amplify at a CAGR of 6%, 5.8%, and 5.7%, respectively, through 2033.

Based on material type, the granite segment is projected to account for a market share of 28.6% in 2023.

Based on the end-use category, the non-residential sector is estimated to accumulate a value share of 72.3% in 2023.





Purchase the Premium Countertop Market Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6347

Strategies Followed by Leading Players to Get Ahead in the Market Competition

Key players in the market are enhancing their product offerings and service quality to increase their customer base. Active manufacturers are launching countertop solutions with an extensive range of styles, patterns, and product lines. Additionally, they are partnering with distributors and dealers in different localities to drive countertops sales. Players are also launching into inorganic marketing strategies like collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain the upper hand in the market competition.

The Following Developments are Shaping the Market for Countertops

Caesarstone revealed a new eco-friendly countertop at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Orlando, United States, in February 2022.

Cambria USA introduced four distinct colors, including gold, platinum, cobalt, and bronze, to its product line for worktops in January 2022. The product features new designs and is developed to meet the demand from remodeling and home renovation activities.

In December 2021, Cambria USA commenced operations in a new manufacturing unit in Minnesota, United States. The new unit is developed to enhance the production capacity of the new countertop.

Wilsonart LLC partnered with the United States-based Rugby ABP, which provides surfaces and building products, in November 2022. The main aim behind this partnership is to enhance the product portfolio of countertop products, along with the supply of these products to different locations.

Key Companies Profiled

Caesarstone Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Pokarna Ltd.

E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company

Cosentino Group

Silestone

AKG Group

Vicostone

Cambria

Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

Asian Granito India Ltd.





Get the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-6347

Countertop Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Granite

Solid Surfaces

Laminates

Engineered Quartz

Marble

Others

By End-use Industries:

Residential

Non-residential

By Construction Activity:

New Construction

Renovation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Except Japan

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Reports in Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The global antimony market is likely worth US$ 2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The worldwide graphite production, in terms of value, is projected to reach nearly US$ 46,175.8 million from 2023 to 2033.

As per Future Market Insights, Inc. analysis, the ceramic tiles industry exhibits a 7.20% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The global graphene nanocomposites market is projected to grow year-on-year by 37.0% in 2022, reaching a valuation of US$ 2,796.7 Million by 2031.

The metalworking fluids market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 15 billion by 2033.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube