WISeKey’s Subsidiary, SEALSQ Will Be Showcasing a Unique Integrated Solution for Matter Smart Home Devices at the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Member Meeting, to be held from November 13 - 16 in Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland – November 6, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), its semiconductors subsidiary, will be showcasing a unique integrated hardware and PKI service offering for Internet of Things (IoT) devices adopting the Matter standard at the next Alliance Member Meeting in Geneva, scheduled to take place from November 13 - 16, 2023.

At the Meeting, SEALSQ will be showcasing its latest secure element, the VaultIC292, specially designed for IoT applications, that comes with a Provisioning-on-Package service to pre-load the secure element with certificates ready for authentication under the latest Matter 1.2 Protocol. The Certificates can be issued and managed using INeS, a true PKI-as-a-Service developed by SEALSQ and available from cloud or on-premises. This remarkably efficient end-to-end solution should enable SEALSQ to deliver the personalized chips to its customers within a few weeks of lead time.

Acting as a true “Security One-Stop-Shop” with this unique “Root to Chip” integrated offering on the market, SEALSQ will help smart home device manufacturers to easily get access to the growingly required “Matter” standard compliance and ensure their products meet with the highest cyber security standards, all under a very short time to market, reducing costs and development complexity.

The US cybersecurity guidelines are closely aligned with most standards from The Alliance, including Matter. Indeed, Matter provides a common framework for device manufacturers to ensure secure communication across a wide range of smart home applications, thus improving connectivity and security between smart devices from different manufacturers.

The White House invited The Alliance this summer and unveiled the full details about their US Cybersecurity Labeling Program for consumer IoT-connected device security. Both the CSA and the Consumer Technology Association are promoting the initiative, which will help consumers shop with confidence by giving them an objective way to find connected devices with a baseline level of security. The Alliance will certify that IoT devices meet global security requirements, including those used by the U.S. national label. Together, these standards move the IoT to a higher level of interoperability and security.

SEALSQ will be leveraging WISeKey’s Root Certificate Authority (CA), which has been approved by The Alliance for Matter device attestation earlier this year and became one of the very few Product Attestation Authorities (PAA).

“The Provisioning-on-Package service innovation from SEALSQ comes a year following the release of the Matter specification and is an excellent example of how use of the standard has evolved quickly, adding advanced secure element support with enhanced speed-to-market, while potentially lowering costs for Smart Home device manufacturers,” said Chris LaPre, Head of Technology, Connectivity Standards Alliance.

“The unique combination of SEALSQ’s PKI services, and our on-chip or cloud-based provisioning services together with the Matter Root-of-Trust PAA will help our customers save time and money in achieving Matter security compliance,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO and founder of SEALSQ and the WISeKey Group. He added, “The growing adoption of Matter standard for the smart home industry will greatly improve interoperability between devices and security-by-design in the smart home industry, creating a more efficient and safer experience for consumers. This is in full alignment with SEALSQ’s mission to build a safer connected world.”

Matter participants may gain the following benefits by partnering with SEALSQ:

Accelerate time to market in achieving Matter compliance.

Save money by avoiding the costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance.

Enjoy flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance.

Simplify management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Gain efficiencies using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.

About SEALSQ:

A flagship subsidiary of the WISeKey Group, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) specializes in crafting solutions rooted in Semiconductors, PKI, Provisioning services, and pioneering Post-Quantum technology hardware/software products. From Multi-Factor Authentication devices and Home Automation to sophisticated IT infrastructures and Industrial Control Systems, SEALSQ is at the forefront. The focus on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) aims to construct cryptographic methods resilient against formidable quantum computer attacks. Dive deeper into our innovations at www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



