Portable Power Station Market to Reach US$ 778.7 Million by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand for Off-Grid Power

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry analysis, the Global Portable Power Station Market value is estimated at US$ 497.8 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 6.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A portable power station, also known as a portable power generator or a portable solar generator, is a small device that stores electrical energy and supplies power to various electronic gadgets and appliances while on the road. These stations normally include a rechargeable battery, inverters, outlets (AC, DC, USB), and occasionally solar panels for charging.

Lithium-ion battery advancements have resulted in the development of lightweight, high-capacity batteries. These technological developments have increased the energy density, efficiency, and overall performance of portable power stations, making them more appealing to consumers.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Portable Power Station market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Portable Power Station market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Portable Power Station market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Portable Power Station Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, 501-1000 Wh segment held the largest share of the portable power station market in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, off-grid power segment dominated the market owing to increased outdoor recreational and camping activities worldwide.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 497.8 million Market Size Forecast US$ 778.7 million Growth Rate 6.6% Dominant Segment 501-1000 Wh Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Rapid advancements in battery technology

Integration of solar charging

Surge in outdoor recreational Companies Profiled GES Group Limited Company

Bluetti

Suaoki

Mitsubishi Corporation

NRG Energy, Inc.

Duracell

Chilwee Group Co., Ltd

Anker Technology

Jackery Inc.

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These companies offer a wide range of portable power stations, with different capacities, features, and price points. The market is also seeing the development of new technologies, such as solar-powered portable power stations and portable power stations with battery management systems.

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global portable power station market include,

In April 2023, BLUETTI presented a new model with numerous upgrades over previous portable stations such as the EB150 and EB240, AC180. Furthermore, its design package makes it a deserving portable power station for emergency backup, power outages, excursions, and other uses.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global portable power station market growth include GES Group Limited Company, Bluetti, Suaoki, Mitsubishi Corporation, NRG Energy, Inc., Duracell, Chilwee Group Co.Ltd, Anker Technology, Jackery Inc, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, and Membrane Solutions LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global portable power station market based on type, application, and region

Global Portable Power Station Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Less than 500 Wh 501-1000 Wh 1001-1500 Wh More than 1500 Wh

Global Portable Power Station Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Emergency Power Off-Grid Power Automotive

Global Portable Power Station Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Portable Power Station Market US Canada Latin America Portable Power Station Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Portable Power Station Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Portable Power Station Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Portable Power Station Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Portable Power Station Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



