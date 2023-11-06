Mercury Removal Market Set to Touch US$ 1.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Government Regulations

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Mercury Removal Market value is estimated at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 4.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The process of eliminating or lowering mercury content from numerous sources, such as industrial emissions, natural gas, coal, wastewater, and polluted soil, is referred to as mercury removal. Mercury is a very toxic heavy metal that is hazardous to both human health and the environment. Mercury exposure can cause major health problems such as neurological abnormalities, kidney damage, and developmental concerns, particularly in children and fetuses.

Mercury emissions from industrial operations, power plants, and other sources are subject to stringent environmental restrictions and legislation around the world. The need for mercury removal technologies and services is driven by compliance with these rules.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global mercury removal market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global mercury removal market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global mercury removal market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Mercury Removal Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, activated carbon held a significant share in mercury removal market in 2021 with a share of over 37%. It is very effective in removal of mercury as it has high adsorption potential.

On the basis of application, with 45% of the market in 2021, the oil and gas sector dominated the mercury removal market. Removing mercury from oil and natural gas is an important stage in the downstream process because it prevents corrosion of downstream equipment and catalyst poisoning.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 1.7 billion Growth Rate 4.3% Dominant Segment Activated carbon Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness of adverse health effects

Stringent environmental regulations Companies Profiled Axens

BASF

Cabot Corp

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Johnson Matthey

Nanjing Linda

Nanjing Zhenggao

Pall Corporation

Schlumberger

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These companies offer a variety of mercury removal technologies, including activated carbon adsorption, brominated carbon adsorption, and selective catalytic reduction. The market is also seeing the development of new technologies, such as membrane filtration and nanoparticle-based adsorbents.

Some leading players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global mercury removal market include.

In 2021, Kinder Morgan Inc. acquired Kinetrex Energy for US$310 million, which included two small-scale domestic LNG production and fueling facilities, as well as a 50% stake in an Indiana landfill-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facility.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global mercury removal market growth include Axens, BASF, Cabot Corp, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Nanjing Linda, Nanjing Zhenggao, Beijing Sanju, Pall Corporation, and Schlumberger, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global mercury removal market based on type, application, and region

Global Mercury Removal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Activated Carbon Loaded Metal Adsorbent

Global Mercury Removal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Oil & Gas Fields Flue Gas

Global Mercury Removal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mercury Removal Market US Canada Latin America Mercury Removal Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Mercury Removal Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Mercury Removal Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mercury Removal Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Mercury Removal Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Mercury Removal Report:

What will be the market value of the global Mercury Removal market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Mercury Removal market?

What are the market drivers of the global Mercury Removal market?

What are the key trends in the global Mercury Removal market?

Which is the leading region in the global Mercury Removal market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Mercury Removal market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Mercury Removal market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

