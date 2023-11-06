Exterior Wall Systems Market to Garner $221.97 Bn, at 5.6% CAGR, by 2030, Globally: Says AMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material (Glass and Fiberglass, Metal, Ceramic, Cement and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Type (Ventilated, Non-Ventilated, and Curtain Wall): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." As per the report, the global exterior wall systems industry was valued at $125.86 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $221.97 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15361

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

The growth of the global exterior wall systems market is driven by a rise in construction activities across various regions such as Europe & Asia-Pacific and a surge in demand for high appealing designs for buildings. On the other hand, the initial capital investment, high cost of production, and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials hamper the growth to some extent. However, a rise in construction of green buildings is anticipated to provide various opportunities in the industry.

The curtain wall segment to maintain the dominant share-

On the basis of type, the curtail wall segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global exterior wall systems market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is again attributed to the benefits associated with curtain wall systems products such as aesthetic look, robust architecture solutions, and lightweight. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2030.

Buy This Research Report (215 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cb99a2c22b3013cf898e1272a179c474

The glass and fiberglass segment to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of material, the glass and fiberglass segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global exterior wall systems market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate the trail by 2030. This is due to the advantages associated with composite materials such as chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, high durability, design flexibility, and high performance at elevated temperatures. The metal segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to garner the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, hitting nearly half of the global exterior wall systems market and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. At the same time, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% by 2030.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15361

Key players in the industry-

Cornerstone Building Brands

Schweiter Technologies AG

Nichiha Corporation

SCG

Alcoa Corporation

AGC Inc.

Etex Group

CRH







CSR LTD.

Louisiana Pacific Corporation

Trending Reports in this Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Gypsum & Drywall Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Insulated wall panels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Cool Roof Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Premium High Security Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Acoustic Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

Wilmington, Delaware

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



