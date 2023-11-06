Automotive AfterMarket Industry Size to Value at $828.2 Billion, by 2031 with 6.2% CAGR: States Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive AfterMarket Industry by Application (Infotainment and Multimedia, Engine Component, Tires and Wheels, Electrical Products, Seat and Steering Covers, Others), by Distribution (OEM, Third Party Vendors), by Vehicle Type (Two Wheeler, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), by Position (External Accessories, Internal Accessories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the market is estimated to garner $828.2 billion by 2031, having experienced a value of $438.7 billion in 2021, with a notable CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17437

Top Automotive Aftermarket Companies:

Auto Zone

Visteon

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Pioneer Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Osram Licht AG

Michelin

Hyundai Mobis

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

HARMAN International

Ford Motor Company

DENSO Corporation

Continental

Bridgestone Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF/ Excel with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-aftermarket-market/purchase-options

Factors influencing the growth of the automotive aftermarket:

Increase in trend of vehicle customization, stringent government norms for upgrade or replacement of vehicle parts, and surge in automotive post sale services accelerate the growth of the global automotive aftermarket. Moreover, increased demand for shared mobility solutions and volatile prices of raw materials hinders the growth of the market to some extent. Nevertheless, robust demand for advanced technological features and expansion of the e-commerce industry are expected to provide remunerative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The electrical products segment to retain its dominance by 2031

In terms of application, the electrical products segment contributed to the largest share in 2021 accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue and is estimated to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the consumer shift toward the latest electronic accessories, convenience features, and safety. The report also discusses engine component, seat and steering covers, infotainment and media, and others segment.

The third-party vendors segment to witness fastest growth with highest share by 2031

On the basis of distribution, the third-party vendors segment grabbed the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue and is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2031. Also, the same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The consumer shift towards e-commerce platform for comfortable buying experience and fast delivery. The report also studies the OEM segment.

The passenger car segment to rule the roost during the forecast period

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment grabbed the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global automotive aftermarket and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The same segment would exhibit the fastest growth with 7.0% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the surge in adoption of the latest technologies in passenger cars. The report also studies commercial vehicle and two-wheeler segments.

The external accessories segment held the major share in 2021

By position, the external accessories segment grabbed the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global automotive aftermarket. The internal accessories segment, however, is anticipated to manifest the highest share in terms of revenue with 7.4% CAGR by 2031. This is due to the surge in demand for aesthetic appearance in vehicles.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17437

Asia-Pacific grabbed the largest share in 2021

The regional analysis in the report indicates that the market across the Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the total market revenue and is anticipated to continue its supremacy with 6.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The factors influencing the growth of the market in the region involve the increase in involvement of OEMs and presence of large passenger car fleet across the region. The report also discusses regions involving LAMEA, Europe, and North America.

Similar Reports We Have on Aftermarket Industry:

Passenger Car Accessories AfterMarket Research Report 2023-2032

Aftermarket Electric Vacuum Pump Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.