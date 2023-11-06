Beverage Packaging Market to Hit $133.3 Bn, at 5.6% CAGR, by 2026, Globally: Says Allied Market Research

The growth of the global beverage packaging market is driven by increase in demand for convenience packaging, rise in consumption of bottled water, and surge in adoption of automation in beverage packaging.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Beverage Packaging Market by Packaging Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic and Paperboard), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Cartons and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global beverage packaging industry was pegged at $86.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $133.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. 

Drivers, Restrains, Opportunities 

The growth of the global beverage packaging market is driven by increase in demand for convenience packaging, rise in consumption of bottled water, and surge in adoption of automation in beverage packaging. However, implementation of plain packaging for alcoholic and sugary drinks restrains the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, the introduction of bio-plastics for beverage packaging and use of recycled plastic for beverage packaging are likely to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future. 

The bottle segment to dominate the market 

On the basis of packaging type, the bottle segment garnered the lion's share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global beverage packaging market and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to the ease of manufacturing and handling of the bottles. However, the cartons segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, due to the ability to recycle the cartons. 

The non-alcoholic segment to rule the roost through 2026 

On the basis of beverage type, the non-alcoholic segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global beverage packaging market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. A significant change in consumer preferences toward healthy beverages and constant developments of new beverages drives the segment.  

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018 

Region-wise, the global beverage packaging market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the study period. This is due to improvements in lifestyles of population and availability of beverage product differentiations.  

Major market players 

  • Mondi plc 
  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc 
  • Tetra Laval International S.A 
  • Stora Enso Oyj 
  • Ball Corporation 
  • Crown Holdings, Inc 
  • SIG Combibloc Group AG 
  • Amcor plc 
  • Orora Limited 
  • Reynolds Group Holdings Limited 

