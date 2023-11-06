Peptide-based Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Worth US$ 21.4 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Peptide-based cancer therapeutics market is forecasted to reach US $21.4 Bn by the end of 2033 while rising at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Peptide-based cancer therapeutics are specialized drugs designed to target and treat cancer cells with precision. They use short chains of amino acids, called peptides, to zero in on specific proteins or receptors that are found on the surface of cancer cells. This focused approach means they cause fewer side effects on healthy cells compared to traditional treatments like chemotherapy. Additionally, these therapies can be customized for individual patients based on their unique cancer characteristics, potentially increasing their effectiveness.

The growth of the Peptide-based Cancer Therapeutics Market is primarily driven by advances in molecular understanding of cancer, enabling the development of highly targeted and personalized treatments. This precision medicine approach reduces collateral damage to healthy cells, leading to fewer side effects for patients.

Developing and manufacturing peptide-based cancer therapies is a costly endeavor. It involves extensive research, specialized equipment, and compliance with strict regulatory standards. Peptides, while promising in cancer therapy, present a unique challenge due to their inherent instability compared to small molecules or biologics.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 21.4 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 150 Tables No. of Figures 48 Figures

Key Takeaways:

North America accounts for 50% of the global share of the peptide-based cancer therapeutics market due to well-established biotech and pharmaceuticals in North America. Moreover, the US market is expanding due to enhanced healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement regulations.

Based on the drug market, the Bortezomib Drugs account for around 40% of the revenue share of the global market.

As per the distribution channel, Hospital pharmacies are expected to gain traction due to easy access to patient information and medical history.



Increasing understanding of molecular targets in cancer, advancements in peptide engineering and formulation, and a growing demand for personalized and targeted cancer treatments are the key factors boosting the market growth - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

AstraZeneca

Allergan plc

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Market Competition

In this highly competitive landscape, key industry players are prioritizing strategies such as product introductions, rigorous quality assurance, mergers and acquisitions, pricing strategies, and collaborative efforts to expand their market presence.

In 2019, the Swiss pharmaceutical powerhouse Novartis and the Japanese biotechnology firm PeptiDream unveiled a collaborative effort focused on developing a novel class of drugs known as peptide drug conjugates (PDCs).



Winning strategies

Key players in the market should invest in developing specialized techniques for accurate sequencing and modifying peptides. This is crucial for creating effective cancer treatments. Mastering these techniques gives them an advantage in producing innovative therapies and maintaining a strong market position. This

Focusing on particular types of cancer or specific molecular targets is a strategic approach that can help companies establish a good market share and solidify their leadership positions. Becoming specialists in specific areas grants companies a unique expertise and competitive advantage.

In order to excel in the market, industry leaders should allocate resources towards adopting advanced peptide synthesis platforms and techniques. This strategic investment can result in streamlined and cost-effective production processes



Category-wise Insights:

Which Class of Drug is Most Likely to Have a Large Market Share?

"Increasing Multiple Myeloma Prevalence Fuels Bortezomib Drug Demand"

The market is segmented into goserelin, bortezomib, leuprorelin, and other drug types based on the kind of drug. About 40% of the global market's income is derived from the use of boratezamib.

Multiple myeloma is treated with a medication known as bortezomib. Patients can also be treated with bortezomib for mantle cell lymphoma. Bortezomib belongs to the class of medications known as antineoplastic agents. It functions by eliminating cancer cells.

The incidence of multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma, and lymphomas is increasing, and rising healthcare costs are the key factors influencing the market growth rate. Growing consumer awareness and improvements in medical technology are anticipated to drive up demand for bortezomib.

