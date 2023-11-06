Digital Printing Market Is Projected to Gain $35.71 Billion by 2028, Growing at a 3.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Digital Printing Market by Type (Inkjet and Laser), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Plastic Films or Foils, Textile, Glass, Paper/Books, Ceramic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”. According to the report released by Allied Market Research, the global digital printing market is predicted to gain a value of $35.71 billion by 2028, having witnessed a value of $25.74 billion in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.



109 – Tables

75 – Charts

205 – Pages

This market report provides an in-depth examination of top market segments, leading investment pockets, market dynamics, market capacity and forecasts, competitive analysis, and regional analysis. It is an essential resource for the stakeholders, and leading market players to strategically plan and enhance their competitive advantage.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $25.74 Billion Market Size in 2028 $35.71 Billion CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 205 Segments Covered Type, Ink Type, Application, and Region Drivers The rise in demand for sustainable printing The increase in demand for digital printing in the food and beverage industry The increase in demand for cost-efficient printing procedures Restraints The initial investment required for digital printing is substantial Opportunities An increase in the utilization of digital dyes and printing technologies in the automotive industry

The global digital printing market is divided into various segments sorted by type, ink type, application, and region. It is offered in both graphical and tabular form, permitting an individual or a commercial organization to benefit from penetration into highly profitable and rapidly expanding segments.

By type, the ink-jet segment held the major market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global digital printing industry revenue, and is expected to retain its lion's share during the projection timeframe. On the other hand, the laser segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

By ink type, the solvent segment held the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the global digital printing market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2028. However, the UV-curable segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The aqueous, dye sublimation, latex, and others segments are also discussed in the report.

By region, North America held the major market share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global digital printing market revenue. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. Europe and LAMEA provinces are also studied in the report.

Leading Market Players:

Canon, Inc

DIC Corporation

Epson Co., Ltd

Hewlett-Packard

Konica Minolta



Ricoh Co., Ltd

Sakata INX Co., Ltd

Toshiba Co. Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.

Xerox Corporation



The report offers an in-depth assessment of the leading players in the global digital printing industry. They have employed a variety of tactics, including product development and product launch, to expand their market revenue and remain dominant in various geographic areas. The report serves to illustrate the competitive landscape by analyzing business performance, top segments, product portfolios, and the strategic actions of market participants.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global digital printing market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall global digital printing market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.



The current global digital printing market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the global digital printing market.

The report includes the global digital printing market share of key vendors and market trends.

Digital Printing Market Key Segments:

By Type

Inkjet

Laser

By Ink Type

Aqueous

Solvent



UV-curable

Dye Sublimation

Latex

Others

By Application

Plastic Films or Foils

Fabric

Glass

Paper/Books

Ceramic



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, GERMANY, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(UK, GERMANY, France, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



Procure Complete Report (205 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

