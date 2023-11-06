Global LCD Monitor Market Set to Reach US$ 126.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Displays | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis the Global LCD Monitor Market value is estimated at US$ 77.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 7.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An LCD monitor, also known as a liquid crystal display monitor, is a flat-panel display technology that is widely used in computer monitors, televisions, and other devices. LCD displays generate images on the screen by sandwiching a liquid crystal solution between two layers of glass or plastic. When an electric current runs through the liquid crystals, it causes the light to be manipulated, resulting in images and colors on the screen.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the liquid crystal display (LCD) digital market is the increase in demand for digitized promotion of products and services to capture the attention of the target audience.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global LCD Monitor market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global LCD Monitor market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global LCD Monitor market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global LCD Monitor Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, small appliances are predicted to grow rapidly due to increased demand for gadgets such as smartphones.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 77.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 126.4 billion Growth Rate 7.2% Dominant Segment Small appliances Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for the digitized promotion

Demand for 4K digitized sign displays

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global LCD Monitor market include.

In November 2022, Samsung Electronics plans to increase its purchases of LCD panels in 2023 from non-China suppliers, such as Taiwan-based AU Optronics and Innolux.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global LCD Monitor market growth include Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Samsung, Acer, HCL, Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi, Microsoft, Apple, Alienware, and MSI, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global LCD Monitor market based on type, application and region

Global LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type IPS Monitor VA Monitor PLS Monitor AHVA Monitor TN Monitor

Global LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Automotive Industrial Medical Small Appliances

Global LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa LCD Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the LCD Monitor Report:

What will be the market value of the global LCD Monitor market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global LCD Monitor market?

What are the market drivers of the global LCD Monitor market?

What are the key trends in the global LCD Monitor market?

Which is the leading region in the global LCD Monitor market?

What are the major companies operating in the global LCD Monitor market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global LCD Monitor market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

