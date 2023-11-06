mRNA Vaccine Markets, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2028

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Vaccine Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By mRNA Type, By Application, Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global mRNA vaccine market is poised to grow at an impressive rate to 2028 on account of the various benefits of mRNA vaccine over DNA vaccine in terms of production, safety, efficacy, and distribution, among others.

The global mRNA vaccine market experiences growth driven by the increasing occurrence of cancer, genetic anomalies, and viral infections. Cancer alone accounted for approximately 10 million deaths in 2020, making it a prominent global cause of mortality. mRNA vaccines, including those encoding TAA (tumor-associated antigens), TSA (tumor-specific antigens), and related cytokines, play a significant role in cancer vaccine development.

These vaccines offer versatility in addressing various diseases and patients, as they can stimulate both humoral and cellular immunity. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines are poised to create new growth opportunities in the mRNA vaccine market in the near future.

This has prompted numerous biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, along with academic and research institutions, to engage in research, development, and clinical trials for various mRNA vaccines. This, in turn, creates promising prospects for the global mRNA vaccine market during the forecast period. As per clinicaltrials.gov, there are approximately 444 ongoing clinical studies related to mRNA vaccines across different regions worldwide.

The widespread exploration and adoption of mRNA vaccines are driven by their several distinct advantages. One primary reason is their ease of production. These vaccines are relatively simple to manufacture, with RNA, their active component, often produced in vitro using linear DNA as a template.

Through processes like codon optimization, nucleoside modification, and improved delivery methods, mRNA stability and translation efficiency can be enhanced, resulting in nucleic acid vaccines with high specificity and durable stability. Safety is another critical factor promoting their use, as there is no risk of infection or genetic damage, as mRNA does not integrate into the host genome.

mRNA vaccines induce the production of proteins that trigger an immune response in the human body. Since they do not contain live viruses, there is no risk of illness following vaccination. Recent technological advancements have further enhanced mRNA stability and improved cell delivery by encapsulating the molecules in lipids, which in turn boosts spike protein production and enhances the immunological response.

Furthermore, recent technological progress in translation, stability, and delivery methods has positioned messenger RNA as a promising therapeutic tool. mRNA vaccines have paved the way for new opportunities in pharmacology and have become a significant therapeutic category. The development of vaccines is evolving thanks to these mRNA vaccines, supporting the next generation of vaccination.

Industry expansion is expected to be bolstered by increased investments in cutting-edge and effective mRNA vaccine development. For example, Arcturus Therapeutics, an American mRNA therapeutic developer, established a Japanese company in Chiba Prefecture in April 2021 through a joint venture with Axcelead, Inc. and is currently constructing a production facility in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture. Such investments are likely to contribute to market growth in the coming years.

Advantages of mRNA Vaccines



mRNA vaccine production has advantages over the other counterparts, when compared to the production of most vaccines, since it does not require the use of cell cultures. The risk of contamination is smaller than what is seen with other sophisticated vaccine manufacturing techniques because of its quick reaction time.

Additionally, mRNA vaccines are safer due to their non-integrative nature and transitory expression within cells. Using lipid-encapsulated or naked forms of sequence-optimized mRNA, mRNA vaccines have produced potent immunity against infectious disease targets in animal models of influenza virus, Zika virus, rabies virus, and others, particularly in recent years.



Increasing Research Activities to produce mRNA-based Vaccines



The numerous benefits mRNA offers over other therapeutic modalities, such as higher biological efficacy, enhanced potent immunogenicity, and versatile delivery platforms at low toxicity levels, are the main drivers of the ongoing research and development efforts being made in this field.

The development of mRNA-based vaccines to prevent infectious or chronic diseases like diabetes, HIV, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is the subject of extensive research. There are currently 430 clinical trials using mRNA vaccines to prevent diseases other than COVID-19. The majority of these clinical trials, according to an analysis by Clinicaltrials.gov, are conducted in the United States.



A multivalent, mRNA-based vaccine that protects against all 20 known influenza virus subtypes has been created by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. They take a different approach from earlier attempts to create a universal flu vaccine by including antigens unique to each subtype rather than just a smaller set of antigens shared by subtypes.

The SARS-CoV-2 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna used the same mRNA technology as this strategy. Penn was a leader in the development of the mRNA technology used in those COVID-19 vaccines.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global mRNA Vaccine Market.

