INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS’ REPORT FOR Q3 2023

INVESTOR NEWS no. 36 - 6 November 2023

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q3 2023 on 15 November 2023 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Conference call

Date: 15 November 2023

Time: 10:00 CET

Registration: Register ahead of the call via this link. Access code is mailed after registration.

Please register in good time for the conference call.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Capital markets day 13 Dec

DFDS is hosting a CMD on 13 December 2023. More information and sign-up is available here.

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

