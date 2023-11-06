Global Hereditary Testing Market Size To Worth USD 13.14 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.8%

New York, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hereditary Testing Market Size is expected to reach USD 13.14 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2371

Hereditary testing, also known as genetic testing or DNA testing, is a medical procedure that examines an individual's DNA to identify genetic variations and mutations associated with inherited disorders or diseases. It provides valuable information about a person's risk factors, aids in early detection, and informs medical decisions. Hereditary testing can assess the likelihood of developing conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, or neurological disorders. It also helps determine an individual's response to specific medications, enabling personalized treatment plans. The process involves collecting a sample (blood or saliva) and analyzing it in a laboratory using advanced genetic sequencing technologies. Genetic counseling and professional interpretation of results are crucial in the complex field of hereditary testing.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Hereditary Testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Disease Type (Hereditary Cancer Testing and Hereditary Non-cancer Testing), By Technology (Cytogenetic, Biochemical, and Molecular Testing), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2371

The breast cancer hereditary testing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period

Based on the disease type, the global hereditary testing market is segmented into hereditary cancer testing and hereditary non-cancer testing. The breast cancer hereditary testing segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, such as the growing awareness about the genetic predisposition to breast cancer and the importance of early detection among individuals and healthcare providers. The advancements in genetic testing technologies have made it more accessible and accurate, enabling effective identification of gene mutations associated with hereditary breast cancer. Additionally, increased emphasis on personalized medicine and targeted therapies for breast cancer treatment further drives the demand for hereditary testing. The growing prevalence of breast cancer and the potential for preventive interventions based on genetic risk assessment also contribute to the expected significant growth in the breast cancer hereditary testing segment.

The molecular testing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the global hereditary testing market is segmented into cytogenetic, biochemical, and molecular testing. The molecular testing segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The molecular testing offers high sensitivity and specificity in detecting genetic variations and mutations, making it a valuable tool in diagnosing hereditary conditions. The advancements in molecular biology techniques, such as PCR and NGS, have improved the efficiency and accuracy of molecular testing, making it more accessible and cost-effective. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and the growing demand for personalized medicine drive the adoption of molecular testing. Additionally, the development of targeted therapies and precision medicine approaches further fuels the demand for molecular testing in the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2371

North America is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 8.2% over the projected period

Based on region, North America is projected to experience substantial growth in the hereditary testing market during the forecast period. The region has a strong healthcare infrastructure and a high level of awareness about genetic testing among both healthcare providers and the general population. Moreover, North America is home to several key players and innovators in the field of hereditary testing, leading to advancements in technology and test offerings. Additionally, the region has favorable reimbursement policies and a robust research ecosystem, which encourages the adoption and expansion of hereditary testing services. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and the growing demand for personalized medicine further drive the market growth in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Market. Major players in the global hereditary testing market include Myriad Genetics, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Natera, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Coopersurgical, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Twist Bioscience, SOPHiA GENETICS, Fulgent Genetics, MedGenome, and CENTOGENE N.V. and other key vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2371

Recent Developments

In February 2023, MedGenome, a prominent genomics research and diagnostics business, recently launched a genetic test in India to diagnose Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD). This test analyses an individual's DNA and identifies the genetic variants related with FSHD using modern genetic sequencing methods. The introduction of this test addresses the need for precise and timely identification of this uncommon genetic condition, allowing patients and healthcare providers in India to make educated treatment and management decisions.

In September 2022, Unity, a noninvasive prenatal test developed by BillionToOne, detects hemolytic illness in both the fetus and the baby. This novel test provides a less intrusive and more accurate alternative to invasive treatments such as amniocentesis. Unity can identify the risk of hemolytic illness by analyzing cell-free DNA from the mother's blood, allowing for early treatments and personalized care for afflicted pregnancies, thereby improving outcomes for both moms and kids.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hereditary testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Hereditary Testing Market, By Disease Type

Hereditary Cancer Testing

Hereditary Non-cancer Testing

Hereditary Testing Market, By Technology

Cytogenetic

Biochemical

Molecular Testing

Hereditary Testing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Downstream Processing Market Size, By Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Centrifuges, Dryers, Others), By Technique (Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid separation, Concentration, Purification, Formulation), By Application (Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Antibodies Production, Enzyme Production, Vaccine Production), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2022 – 2032

Global Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (RF Generators, Consumables), By Device Type (Laser Devices, Radiofrequency Devices, Intense Pulsed Light Devices, Mechanical Energy Devices, LED Devices), By End Use (Medspa, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals/Cosmetic Surgery Clinics), By Application (Skin Tightening, Wrinkle Reduction, Scar Treatment), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Pen Needles Market Size By Product (Standard & Safety Pen Needles), By Needle Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), By Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-like-Peptide-1), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2023 – 2032

Japan Medical Device Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Medical & Diagnostic Equipment, Consumables & Supplies, And Implants), By Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dental, Gynecology & Urology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), and Japan Medical Device Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter