China Bispecific Antibodies Market and Clinical Pipeline Insight Report 2023-2028: Akeso are Leading the Way and Gaining Global Recognition for their Innovative Clinical Candidates

The bispecific antibodies market is undergoing rapid expansion, with companies like Akeso leading the way and gaining global recognition for their innovative clinical candidates.

This trend is expected to persist in the near future as more companies enter the field of bispecific antibodies. Furthermore, China boasts a robust network of contract development and manufacturing organizations that contribute to the growth of the bispecific antibody market within the country.

The continuously expanding bispecific antibodies market has witnessed numerous research collaborations, clinical partnerships, and licensing agreements related to bispecific antibodies over the past year. This underscores the rapid pace at which bispecific antibodies are gaining prominence in China's immunotherapy market.

Collaborations such as those between Biotheus and BioNTech, and Chime Biologics and Hanxbio, are prime examples of these efforts. These collaborations facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and sometimes even technologies and patented concepts, often resulting in the creation of bispecific antibodies with novel functionalities.

China has made significant strides in its pharmaceutical sector in recent years, paving the way for modern therapeutic approaches, including immunotherapies, to enter the nation's drug market. Monoclonal antibodies were the first immunotherapies to be introduced in China's pharmaceutical market, setting the stage for the development of additional immunotherapeutic modalities.

One such modality is bispecific antibodies, which have now become a focal point in China's pharmaceutical market, mirroring their global prominence. While the bispecific antibodies market in China is still in its early stages, with only a few NMPA approved candidates in the market, it is poised for exceptional growth in the coming years, given the extensive clinical and preclinical pipeline of bispecific antibodies under development.

The development of Cadonilimab marked a technologically-driven milestone in China's pharmaceutical market, as it was the world's first PD-1 CTLA-4 bispecific immunotherapy. Notably, Cadonilimab was developed entirely by Akeso, showcasing the company's research, development, and manufacturing capabilities. Cadonilimab is indicated for the treatment of relapsed or metastatic cervical cancer and is awaiting approval from other regulatory bodies, including the FDA.

Similar to Cadonilimab, many other first-in-class bispecific candidates are entering clinical pipelines in China, primarily due to their unique targeting of protein combinations and the distinction of being the first to target specific protein pairs. Technological platforms have played a crucial role in enabling companies to identify effective protein combinations and construct bispecific antibodies with binding arms tailored to chosen epitopes.

Innovations are also emerging in the development of such platforms. For instance, Alphamab's CRIB platform, designed to overcome chemistry, manufacturing, and control challenges in bispecific antibody development, represents an excellent Fc-based heterodimer bispecific platform. The CRIB technology is the third generation of Fc-based bispecific platforms, allowing the creation of bispecific antibodies with the same format and size as regular antibodies. CRIB has been used to develop KN026, an anti-HER2 bispecific antibody currently in early-phase trials for HER2-positive solid cancers.

The emerging bispecific antibodies market has attracted numerous investors, leading to the emergence of startups in China with innovative ideas and experienced founders. One such example is Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, which launched the "Sanyou Super Trillion Common Light Chain Antibody Discovery Platform" in June 2023.

This platform enables the generation of lead antibodies that can be designed into bispecific antibodies with desirable properties. Sanyou offers contract research and development services, aiming to assist customers in overcoming the challenges of bispecific antibody drug research and development.

Report Highlights:

Research Methodology

China Bispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 5 Billion

China Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication and Phase

Clinical Insight On Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline: > 250 Bispecific Antibodies

China Drug Regulatory Framework

Indigenously Developed Bispecific Antibodies Available For Licensing: > 50 Bispecific Antibodies

Key Topics Covered:

1. China Bispecific Antibodies Market Insight

1.1 China Bispecific Antibodies Market Current Scenario

1.2 China Bispecific Antibodies Market Forecast

2. China Bispecific Antibodies Market Recent Collaborations & Acquisitions

3. Chinese Companies Developed Bispecific Antibodies Available For Licensing

4. China Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Landscape

4.1 By Company

4.2 By Indication

4.3 By Patient Segment

4.4 By Phase

4.5 By Target

5. China Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

5.1 Research

5.2 Preclinical

5.3 Phase-I

5.4 Phase-I/II

5.5 Phase-II

5.6 Phase-II/III

5.7 Phase-III

5.8 Preregistration

6. China Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight

7. China Drug Regulatory Framework

7.1 Approval & Regulatory Bodies in China

7.2 Chinese Government Pharmaceutical Policy Framework

7.3 Provisions for Drug Registration: Order of the State Administration for Market Regulation

8. China Bispecific Antibodies Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Drivers & Opportunities

8.2 Market Challenges & Restraints

9. Competitive Landscape

