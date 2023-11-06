Global Advanced Space Composites Market: Manufacturing Complex Composite Structures Using Conventional Methods Presents Significant Challenges in Terms of Difficulty and Time Consumption

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Space Composites Market - A Global and Regional Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced space composites market is swiftly gaining prominence as a pivotal sector within the aerospace industry, driven by the escalating demand for lightweight and high-strength materials to revolutionize space exploration and satellite technologies. Composites are materials composed of distinct elements combined to achieve superior mechanical, thermal, and structural properties, offering unprecedented opportunities to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of spaceborne systems.

Within this market, various segments stand out, each contributing to the transformation of space technologies through the innovative use of advanced composites. Satellite structures and components represent a critical sector where composites play a pivotal role in constructing lightweight yet robust frameworks that withstand the rigors of launch, vacuum conditions, and thermal extremes. These materials enable the development of larger and more complex satellites, accommodating advanced payloads and expanding communication, Earth observation, and scientific capabilities.

Composite materials find extensive application in the fabrication of rocket structures, contributing to weight reduction, enhanced fuel efficiency, and improved overall performance. This segment encompasses composite fairings, interstage, and even propellant tanks, where high-strength, low-weight materials are essential to facilitate cost-effective and reliable access to space. Advanced propulsion systems constitute a significant segment focusing on harnessing the benefits of composites to create high-performance, lightweight propulsion components. From nozzle assemblies to tanks for liquid propellants, composite materials offer the strength-to-weight ratio necessary for achieving efficient thrust and maneuverability while ensuring the structural integrity required for space missions spanning from Earth's orbit to interplanetary travel.

The realm of space habitat construction and interplanetary exploration also sees the integration of advanced composites to design and fabricate durable systems for extended missions in lunar and interplanetary scope. These materials provide protection against radiation, micrometeoroid impacts, and temperature fluctuations while allowing for modular construction and adaptability to different planetary environments.

The advanced space composites market stands as a driving force behind the transformation of space technologies, offering an array of materials and fabrication techniques that challenge traditional aerospace paradigms. As humanity ventures further into the cosmos, the integration of advanced composites is poised to redefine the limits of what can be achieved in space exploration, satellite deployment, and realization of ambitious interplanetary endeavors.

Market Segmentation



By Platform

Satellites

Launch Vehicles

Deep Space Probes and Rovers

Launch Vehicles to Dominate as the Leading Platform Segment

The advanced space composites market's platform segment is led by the launch segment, with a 40.25% share in 2023. The application of advanced composite materials in launch vehicles has brought significant advancements, offering numerous benefits, including weight reduction, increased payload capacity, improved structural integrity, enhanced fuel efficiency, and enhanced performance. Launch vehicle manufacturers are now focusing on designing and developing smaller, less complex, reusable, and cost-efficient launch vehicles, which are facilitated by the growth of small satellites. However, with the rise in satellite launches in the past few years and the expected small satellite mega constellation in the next decade, it is anticipated that the satellites segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period 2023-2033. The satellites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period.

By Component

Payloads

Structures

Antenna

Solar Array Panels

Propellent Tanks

Spacecraft Module

Sunshade Door

Thrusters

Thermal Protection

Structures Segment to Dominate the Global Advanced Space Composites Market (by Component)

The structures segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The factor contributing to this growth is the increased focus of space companies to develop reusable launch vehicles as well as small launch vehicles (SLVs).

By Material

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Nanomaterials

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

Others

Carbon Fiber Segment to Lead the Global Advanced Space Composites Market (by Material)

The advanced space composites market's material segment is led by carbon fiber, with a 31.1% share in 2023. Carbon fiber composites have been used by the space industry for several decades and are continuously being used for several space applications, including launch vehicles, satellites, experimental systems, suborbital vehicles, and deep space probes. Recent advancements in carbon fiber manufacturing techniques have enhanced its flexibility, resulting in the introduction of novel carbon fiber types with improved modulus and strength tailored for space system applications.

By Manufacturing Process

Automated Fiber Placement (ATL/AFP)

Compression Molding

Additive Manufacturing

Others

By Service

Repair and Maintenance

Manufacturing

Design and Modeling

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Europe is the highest-growing market among all the regions, registering a CAGR of 13.09%. European countries are known for their expertise in space research and development, with multiple renowned space agencies, primordially the European Space Agency (ESA), playing a pivotal role in space exploration and technology development. These agencies collaborate with industry-leading companies, research institutions, and universities to drive innovation and push the boundaries of advanced space composites' performance. The European Space Agency (ESA) introduced the SpaceCarbon project under the Horizon 2020 Programme. This project's objective is to develop Europe-based carbon fibers (CF) and pre-impregnated materials for launchers and satellite applications.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights that are gathered from primary experts.

In the global advanced space composites market, established commercial players and legacy companies account for 65% of the market, and small-scale players and startups account for 35% of the market. The primordial established commercial players and legacy companies are Toray Advanced Composites, Beyond Gravity, Hexcel Corporation, Airborne, and MT Aerospace AG, among others. The primordial small-scale players and startups include Orbital Composites, ST Advanced Composites Pvt Ltd., Scorpius Space Launch Company (SSLC), and Infinite Composite Technologies, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



