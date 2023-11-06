Mortgage bond auction - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Mortgage bond auction

Nykredit will conduct an auction on Tuesday 7 November 2023 through Bloomberg's auction system AUPD.

The auction will be held with 9 November 2023 as value date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price and bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, but bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered:

ISIN:Name:Currency:Offering:
DK000954381-1Cibor 3M NYK 32H SDO oktober 2025 RFDKK2,600m
  • 09:00 - Auction opens for bidding
  • 10:30 - Auction closes
  • 10:35 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest

Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14 or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

