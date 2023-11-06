SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 44

In week 44 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,321,053 own shares for total amount of 15,761,214 ISK as follows:



Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 30.10.2023 15:20 450,000 11.85 5,332,500 46,566,802 31.10.2023 09:51 200,000 11.80 2,360,000 46,766,802 1.11.2023 15:19 226,065 11.60 2,622,354 46,992,867 2.11.2023 09:40 44,988 11.70 526,360 47,037,855 3.11.2023 15:22 400,000 12.30 4,920,000 47,437,855 1,321,053 15,761,214 47,437,855

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 46,116,802 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 28,919,337 own shares, which corresponds to 14.94% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 365,814,789, or 73.16% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.45% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774.

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.