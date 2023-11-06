Global Real-Time Guidance Products and Market Report 2023-2024 with Competitive Analysis of Balto Software, CallMiner, Cresta, NICE, OnviSource, Sestek, Verint Systems, & Xdroid

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 - 2024 Real-Time Guidance Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the emerging RTG market, vendors, and products. This Report provides a comprehensive and insightful analysis of the RTG market, competitive landscape, products, and upcoming innovations, as well as market, business, and technology trends and challenges for this essential application.

Real-Time Guidance (RTG) solutions are transforming the customer and employee experience (CX and EX) by empowering employees with in-the-moment guidance.

It explores product pricing and offers implementation best practices to help users realize a rapid and strong return on their investment. The report also reviews the analytics-enabled quality management (AQM) and integrated coaching capabilities that are included or offered by the 8 featured RTG solution providers: Balto, CallMiner, Cresta, NICE, OnviSource, Sestek, Verint, and Xdroid.

It has taken close to 20 years, but the convergence of the processing power of the cloud, interaction analytics (IA), artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and a shift in what agents are empowered to do for customers is finally making the concept of real-time contact centers a reality.

Shifting the service paradigm from reactive to proactive

From presenting the best recommendations for handling objections to close a sale to supplying procedures to resolve customer inquiries or identifying approaches to increase collections, RTG solutions have countless possibilities. This Report explores the increasing importance, value, and benefits of these emerging solutions.

Real-time guidance applications utilize IA and AI technologies, including generative AI, to structure, analyze, and understand live conversations as they occur. Insights from this analysis are combined with contextual information about the interaction and used to deliver the content, procedures, knowledge articles, scripts, and guidance to assist agents and drive positive outcomes.

Especially beneficial for new hires and supporting work-at-home/hybrid staffing models, RTG expedites the agent ramp-up process by providing an "always available" coaching/training resource. Productivity increases when agents have on-the-fly access to the right information to handle customer interactions, eliminating the need for transfers, holds, and repeat contacts.

The report includes:

Real-time guidance explained, including a high-level overview of the key functional capabilities in the 8 featured RTG solutions

Market, business, and technology trends and challenges driving product innovation and influencing enterprise investments

Overview of how RTG solutions are leveraging traditional AI, generative AI, and automation

A look at how RTG solutions are transforming the EX, elevating the CX, and delivering quantifiable productivity improvements

Examination of the ways enhanced transcription, emotion detection, and sentiment analysis are being leveraged to improve and extend RTG capabilities

How AQM solutions deliver a comprehensive omnichannel approach to QM and improve agent coaching, performance, and engagement

Market activity and 5-year revenue projections

Review and assessment of the RTG competitive landscape

High-level company information and overview of the core and optional modules in the 8 featured RTG solutions, as well as packaged/verticalized offerings

Implementation analysis including third-party integrations, training/workshops, and pre- and post-implementation professional services

Benefits for building a business case and ROI timeframes for an RTG and AQM implementation

Pricing comparison and analysis for a 250-seat cloud-based RTG and AQM implementation

Detailed company reports for the 8 RTG vendors, analyzing their products, functionality, and future product development plans

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4. Real-Time Guidance Defined

4.1 Practical Application of RTG

4.2 High-Level Functional Capabilities

5. Operationalizing Real-Time Guidance

6. Real-Time Guidance Trends and Challenges

6.1 Real-Time Guidance Trends

6.2 Real-Time Guidance Challenges

7. What's Next for the Market

8. Real-Time Guidance Transforms the Customer and Agent Experience

8.1 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Automation

9. Transcription

10. Emotion Detection and Sentiment Analysis

11. AQM: All-In for the Win

12. Real-Time Guidance Market Activity

13. Real-Time Guidance Market Projections

14. Real-Time Guidance Competitive Landscape

14.1 Company Snapshot

14.2 Product Offering

14.2.1 System Administration

14.2.2 Security and Compliance

14.2.3 Business Intelligence, Reporting, and Dashboards

15. Implementation and Payback Analysis

16. Pricing

16.1 Cloud-Based Pricing

17. Company Reports

17.1 Balto Software, Inc.

17.2 CallMiner, Inc.

17.3 Cresta

17.4 NICE

17.5 OnviSource

17.6 Sestek

17.7 Verint Systems

17.8 Xdroid

