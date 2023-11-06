Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK


On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 30 October 2023 to 03 November 2023:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
30 October 2023 107,000 137,06 14,665,420
31 October 2023 107,000 138,45 14,814,150
01 November 2023 100,000 138,56 13,856,000
02 November 2023 95,000 139,68 13,269,600
03 November 2023 95,000 139,88 13,288,600
Accumulated for the period504,000-69,893,770
Accumulated under the programme1,603,000-220,433,870

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 14,129,810 treasury shares corresponding to 2.271% of the total share capital.

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly report on share buyback programme 30 October - 03 November 2023