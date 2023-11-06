China Pharmaceutical Market Landscape and Drugs Pipeline Analysis Report 2023: Business Overview, Clinical Pipeline Insight, Preclinical, Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III, Preregistration

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Pharmaceutical Companies and Drugs Pipeline Insight 2023" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chinese pharmaceutical companies have made substantial advancements in the global pharmaceutical market over the past two decades, establishing themselves as reliable partners in drug development and positioning China as a significant player in the global pharmaceutical landscape. Key players in the Chinese pharmaceutical market, such as BeiGene, Innovent Bio, Akeso, and Junshi Biosciences, have contributed to this growth.

Many Chinese pharmaceutical companies have gained recognition on the global stage by developing groundbreaking medications and therapies that leverage advanced science and medical technologies. Given current trends in the pharmaceutical market, China has the potential to compete with major markets like the US and the EU, further elevating its global prominence.

Traditionally, the US has held the title of the world's largest pharmaceutical market, leading in drug research and development and serving as the hub for numerous drug discoveries. However, China has been gaining momentum in recent years, and its pharmaceutical products are increasingly gaining access to international markets. This allows them to compete on a global scale with other branded products in major pharmaceutical regions, including the US and the EU.

Collaborations between international companies and Chinese pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms have played a pivotal role in this transformation. For example, in May 2023, Eli Lilly announced a partnership with Xtalpi, a startup utilizing an integrated AI technology platform to accelerate biopharmaceutical research. Their collaboration aims to discover and develop medications for an unidentified disease that currently lacks therapeutic interventions.

Such strategic collaborations between Western pharmaceutical companies and Chinese counterparts offer various opportunities, including profit sharing and risk sharing for both sides. Chinese indigenous PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors have garnered international attention.

Akeso's Cadonilimab, a bispecific antibody targeting the PD-1/CTLA-4 receptors, received approval from Chinese regulatory authorities, becoming the world's first dual immune checkpoint inhibitor to gain approval. Cadonilimab is currently exclusively authorized for cancer treatment in China, and Akeso has entered agreements with Pfizer and Summit Therapeutics for its clinical evaluation and development.

Beyond company collaborations, the Chinese government has also been actively shaping policies to position China at the forefront of biotech research. Initiatives related to pharmaceutical reimbursement and market access have attracted Western pharmaceutical companies to invest in China's pharmaceutical industry.

China has become a popular destination for clinical trials, with over 5000 pharmaceutical drugs and therapies in development by both domestic and foreign companies. Factors driving this trend include the availability of raw materials at lower costs for drug development, a substantial patient population willing to participate in clinical studies, and China's ambition to be a significant player in the global pharmaceutical sector.

The Chinese pharmaceutical market is dynamic, offering numerous opportunities for future expansion. As a result, it is an attractive market for exploration and strategic collaborations. The report provides insights into domestic pharmaceutical and life sciences companies engaged in medication research and development, as well as the license agreements they have forged with both domestic and international corporations.

Additionally, it offers information on the stage of development and assets for which these companies seek collaborators. These insights can aid organizations in making strategic decisions regarding collaborations and partnerships with Chinese companies in this rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

Report Highlights:

All Companies Are Domestic Chinese Companies

Chinese Pharmaceuticals Companies Business Overview Insight: 330 Companies

Comprehensive Insight On Drugs In Clinical Trials By Companies: > 1500 Drugs

Clinical Trials Insight By Companies, Indication, Formulation and Phase

Comprehensive Insight On Drugs Commercially Approved In Market: > 200 Drugs

Biosimilar, Branded and Generics Drugs Classification

Key Topics Covered:

1. Beijing Kawin Technology Share-Holding

1.1 Business Overview

1.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

1.2.1 Marketed

2. Beijing SyngenTech Co.

2.1 Business Overview

2.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

2.2.1 Research

2.2.2 Preclinical

2.2.3 Phase-I

3. China Oncology Focus

3.1 Business Overview

3.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

3.2.1 Preclinical

3.2.2 Phase-I

3.2.3 Phase-III

3.2.4 Preregistration

4. Coherent Biopharma

4.1 Business Overview

4.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

4.2.1 Preclinical

4.2.2 Phase-I

4.2.3 Phase-I/II

5. Hepagene Therapeutics

5.1 Business Overview

5.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

5.2.1 Preclinical

5.2.2 Phase-II

6. Lynk Pharmaceuticals

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Clinical Pipeline Insight

6.2.1 Research

6.2.2 Preclinical

6.2.3 Phase-I

6.2.4 Phase-II

