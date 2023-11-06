Global Metallic Powder Coatings Market Size to Worth USD 4.1 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.2%

New York, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metallic Powder Coatings Market Size to Grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Metallic powder coatings are a type of coating used to impart a protective surface and a metallic appearance to a variety of objects. They frequently work in the transportation, building, furniture, and appliance industries. Metallic powder coatings are composed of resins, pigments, and metallic particles. The metallic particles are usually made from aluminium, bronze, or other metals and alloys. Like other kinds of powder coatings, they offer the coated surfaces outstanding durability and protection. They provide resistance to corrosion, UV radiation, chemicals, weathering, and impact. They can therefore be utilised both inside and outside. Metallic powder coatings might undergo additional processes after application in order to further enhance their appearance. Some of these techniques include clear coating, polishing, buffing, or adding special effects like candy colours or metallic glazes.

COVID 19 Impact

Global supply chains were hampered by the outbreak, which had an effect on the availability of the components and raw materials required to make metallic powder coatings. Lockdown processes, trade restrictions, and diminished manufacturing in various countries all contributed to these pauses. Numerous infrastructure and construction projects were halted or delayed as a result of the pandemic. Demand is impacted by the fact that metallic powder coatings are widely used in architectural applications. The uncertainty and financial constraints that businesses had to contend with added to project delays. The pandemic changed consumer behaviour because people began spending more time at home.

Metallic powder coatings are utilised by a wide range of industries, including the automotive, architectural, furniture, appliance, and general industrial sectors. Due to their requirement for increased aesthetics, durability, and visual appeal, these industries have a significant need for metallic coatings. As these industries advance, there will likely be an increase in demand for metallic powder coatings. As a result of breakthroughs in powder coating technology, including improvements in powder compositions, application techniques, and curing procedures, metallic powder coatings' capabilities and quality have risen. In order to meet shifting customer and business expectations, these innovations have enabled producers to offer a wide range of colours, effects, and textures.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Metallic Powder Coatings Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact, By Resin Type (Polyester, Hybrid, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others), By Process Type (Bonding/Bonded, Blending, Extrusion), Pigment Type (Aluminium, Mica, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

Epoxy segment is dominating the market with the largest market share

On the basis of resin type, the global metallic powder coatings market is segmented into polyester, hybrid, epoxy, polyurethane and others. Among these, epoxy segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Due to a combination of excellent performance, a broad variety of applications, technological advancements, and increased demand from the construction and automotive industries, the epoxy section of the metallic powder coatings market has grown. In the next years, it is projected that demand for epoxy-based metallic powder coatings will remain strong as industries continue to prioritise sustainability, toughness, and aesthetics. The construction, automotive, appliance, electronics, and general industrial sectors are just a few of the businesses that use epoxy-based metallic powder coatings. They're typically used to coat metal surfaces, such as those on tools, vehicle parts, metal furniture, electrical enclosures, and construction materials. The market expansion of epoxy coatings is made easier by their versatility.

Bonding segment accounted the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the process type, the global metallic powder coatings market is segmented into bonding/bonded, blending and extrusion. Among these, the bonding segment accounted the highest market share over the forecast period. Due to better adhesion, a range of applications, technological advancements, and the shift to powder coating solutions, the bonding segment of the metallic powder coatings market has expanded. As long as businesses continue to value solid and durable connections, the need for bonding metallic powder coatings is expected to remain high. Bonding metallic powder coatings are used in a wide range of industries, such as the automotive, aircraft, electronics, equipment, and general industrial sectors.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share

Among all other regions, Asia Pacific region is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Due to a combination of quick industrialization, infrastructure and construction growth, automotive industry expansion, growing environmental awareness, technological advancements, government support, and more, the market for metallic powder coatings in the Asia Pacific region has significant growth opportunities. As industries continue to expand and customer expectations shift, it is projected that the demand for metallic powder coatings in the region will remain strong.

North America is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. North America is home to a number of large market players in the metallic powder coatings industry. These companies make investments in R&D, production capacity, and customer service to meet the demands of many industries. The presence of reliable suppliers and manufacturers supports the market and promotes innovation.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market include PPG Industries, Inc., Asian Paints, 3M, Primatek Coatings OÜ, Emil Frei Gmbh & Co. KG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, KCC Corporation, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., IGP Pulvertechnik AG, Duluxgroup Ltd., Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. KG, SOMAR, Protech Metallic powder coatings Inc., IFS Coatings, Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd., Anhui Meijia New Material Co., Ltd, Neokem, Berger Paints India, Cloverdale Paint Inc., Axalta Coating Systems And Others.

Recent Market Developments

In March 2020, Alpha Coating Technologies, a manufacturer of light industrial powder coatings, has been acquired by PPG.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Metallic Powder Coatings Market based on the below-mentioned segments

Metallic Powder Coatings Market, Resin Type Analysis

Polyester

Hybrid

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Metallic Powder Coatings Market, Process Type Analysis

Bonding/bonded

Blending

Extrusion

Metallic Powder Coatings Market, Pigment Type Analysis

Aluminium

Mica

Others

Metallic Powder Coatings Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



