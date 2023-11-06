Government Initiatives Drive Digital Payment Growth in Emerging Asia-Pacific Markets to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Payment Methods in Emerging Asia-Pacific Markets 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a remarkable achievement, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the leader in the global digital payment market, commanding over 50% of the total market share in 2023.

This impressive growth is expected to continue, with a projected annual growth rate exceeding 15% between 2023 and 2030.

Key Highlights:

Government Initiatives: Governments across the Asia-Pacific region have played a proactive role in promoting digital payment methods, especially in emerging markets. These efforts are aimed at reducing cash usage, driving economic growth, and enhancing financial inclusion. India's Pioneering Policies: India, in particular, has introduced groundbreaking policies and initiatives such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), making digital payments more convenient and accessible for its citizens. Booming B2C E-Commerce: The value of B2C E-Commerce payments in emerging markets is set to exceed EUR 4 trillion by 2027, further fueling the growth of digital payments in the region. China's Growth: China, a key player in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to witness substantial growth in B2C E-Commerce payment values, with a projected CAGR of over 11% from 2023. Payment values are anticipated to exceed EUR 3 trillion by 2027. India's Real-Time Payments: India is making significant strides in real-time payment transactions, with expectations to surpass 200 billion transactions by 2027. The number of digital payment transactions in India is projected to exceed 400 billion by the fiscal year 2026-27.

Companies Mentioned

Alipay HK

BOC pay

Octopus

Paidy

Payme

PayPal

Tap & go

Wechat pay

Questions Covered in the Report:

What factors are propelling the adoption of digital payments in Asia-Pacific in 2023?

What is the forecasted value of BNPL payments in the Asia-Pacific region by 2028?

How are emerging markets contributing to the digital payments landscape in Asia-Pacific?

How is China's B2C E-Commerce payment value expected to grow by 2027?

What percentage of total payment transactions in Thailand comprised online payments in 2023?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Asia-Pacific

2.1. Regional

Overview of the Online and Mobile Payment Trends, September 2023

B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2027f

BNPL Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2028f

2.2. Emerging Markets

2.2.1. China

B2C E-Commerce Payments Value, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2027f

Number of Online Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, June 2021 & June 2022

Online Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, June 2022

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Digital Wallet Use Frequency Among Adults, in %, May 2022

Mobile Wallet Ownership and Usage, in % of Adults, Q2 2022

2.2.2. Taiwan

B2C E-Commerce Payments Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2026f

Share of Online Shoppers Who Prefer Payment Cards for Online Payments, in %, 2022

Share of Online Shoppers Who Prefer to Use Cash for Online Payments, in %, 2022

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Most Preferred Online Payment Methods, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2022

2.2.3. Hong Kong

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

Number of E-Wallet Users, by E-Wallet Provider, in millions, May 2023e

2.2.4. India

B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f

Number of Digital Payment Transactions, in billions, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f

Value of Digital Payment Transactions, in INR trillion, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f

Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2022e & 2027f

Mobile Wallet Payments Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Digital Wallet Use Frequency Among Adults, in %, May 2022

2.2.5. Indonesia

Digital Payment Platform Use, by Digital Payment Platform Type, in % of Internet Users, H1 2022

Digital Wallet and Mobile Banking Use, by Generation, in % of Respondents, H1 2022

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026

Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

2.2.6. Thailand

Share of Online Payments Making Up Total Payment Transactions, in %, 2023e

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026

Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f

2.2.7. Vietnam

Share of Adults That Made a Digital Payment, in %, 2022

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

Share of Adults That Used a BNPL Service, in %, Q3 2022

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026

Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f

2.2.8. Malaysia

Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026

Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f

2.2.9. Philippines

Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Breakdown of Online Payment Methods, in %, 2022e

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2022e-2026

Proximity Mobile Payment User Growth, in % of Y-o-Y Change, 2022e-2026f

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6eixfr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.