Consumer Demand for Aesthetic Home Decor Boosts Floor Lamp Market, projected to Reach US$ 1,11,289.4 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.4% From 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global floor lamp market size has the potential to surge significantly, achieving US$ 34,516.70 million by 2023. From 2023 to 2033, floor lamp sales are expected to strengthen at an optimistic 12.4% CAGR. The floor lamp market is expected to be worth US$ 1,11,289.4 million by 2033.



The Influence of Consumer Aesthetics on Home Decor

The growing consumer preference for aesthetically pleasing home décor items is a significant determinant of global floor lamp market growth. As people become more aware of and appreciate interior design, the demand for stylish and functional décor elements like floor lamps develops. Rising disposable income levels enable consumers to invest in premium home décor products, boosting demand for floor lamps.

Get your Sample Report to Boost Your Industry Knowledge for Valuable Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9948

The Eco-advancement of Floor Lamp

The growing awareness of environmental sustainability results in greater emphasis on energy-efficient lighting solutions. The production of eco-friendly floor lamps that use energy-efficient LED bulbs or are made from sustainably sourced materials aligns with demand, boosting floor lamp market expansion.

E-commerce Reshapes Home Decor Retail

The emergence of e-commerce platforms with various products, easy options, and home delivery services has prompted consumers to shop for home décor items. The switch to online shopping has contributed to floor lamp market growth by providing floor lamp providers with an extensive customer base.

Limiting Factors in the Floor Lamps Sector

Consumer spending on non-essential items like floor lamps can be adversely affected by economic downturns. The floor lamp demand is impacted when people postpone buying decorative lighting fixtures because they have less money to spare.

Modern design and lighting trends can potentially substitute older floor lamp models. To remain competitive and cater to the evolving tastes of their customers, floor lamp manufacturers need to innovate constantly.

Floor lamps are frequently offered for sale by both online and physical merchants. Traditional brick-and-mortar stores may face difficulties due to changes in the retail environment, such as the rise of e-commerce in consumer purchasing behavior.



Request the Full Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-9948

Regional Insights into the Floor Lamps Industry

Market Trends for Floor Lamps in North America

Floor lamp manufacturing and consumption are most concentrated in North America.

This results from influential people being present and consumers having a lot of disposable income and buying goods that improve the atmosphere in their homes.

The floor lamp market in North America is expanding due to manufacturers' emphasis on creating cutting-edge goods that satisfy consumer demands and current trends.



Europe Market Forecast of Floor Lamp

Europe is going to keep evolving as a result of the increasing adoption of contemporary home décor designs.

Changing customer lifestyle habits and rising disposable income are two more factors contributing to the high demand for floor lamp in Europe.

The increasing prevalence of decorative lights in residential and commercial settings has increased the demand for floor lamp.



“The floor lamp market is still expanding steadily due to changing interior design trends and consumer demand for flexible lighting options. The growing emphasis of consumers on energy efficiency and aesthetics stimulates standing lamp market growth. Concerns about sustainability and competitive pricing present difficulties for floor lamp manufacturers.” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

The household application segment is expected to garner a market share of 38.70%.

The modern floor lamp category is expected to attain a market share of 36.70%.

The Canada standing lamp market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United States floor lamp sales is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 8.1 % by 2023.

% by 2023. The floor lamp demand in the United Kingdom will grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The France floor lamp industry is expected to accelerate a CAGR of 9% between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. The Italy standing lamp market to record at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2023.

through 2023. The Spain standing lamp market expects growth from 2023 to 2033 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Germany floor lamp market to develop at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2023.

through 2023. India floor lamp industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2023.

by 2023. China floor lamp sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 11.9% until 2033.

until 2033. Japan floor lamp market may exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% by 2023.

by 2023. Singapore floor lamp sales to soar at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. Australia floor lamp industry to register a CAGR of 12.8% through 2023.

Access Exclusive Data and Premium Insights at Discounts! Buy Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9948

Competitive Landscape

Leading floor lamp manufacturers have introduced new products with enhanced capabilities. The standing lamp manufacturers are working on price, height, color and shade combinations, and material composition to create adjustable floor lamps with multiple lights. The demands of different applications have caused floor lamp providers to concentrate on developing new products.

Key Floor Lamp Manufacturers

GUANYA

YLighting

Philips

AOZZO

Matsushita Electric (China) Co. Ltd

OPPLE

IKEA

Zhongshan Huayi Lighting

Guangdong PAK Corporation



Recent Developments

GUANYA TLighting



Energy-efficient light bulbs are becoming increasingly popular as a symbol of going green. Since GUANYA is expanding its floor lamp line, high-tech LED bulbs are leading this subtle revolution in floor lamps.

Philips



The introduction of floor lamps with LED lighting and a wide variety of LED colors by Philips is increasing sales of floor lamps because customers want to purchase those that complement their interior design.

Key Segments

By Product:

Modern Lamps

Rustic Lamps

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

ASEAN

South Asia

Rest of Asia

Australia and New Zealand

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain:

The Lamp Shades Market is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. The global market holds a forecasted revenue of ~US$ 29.26 Billion in 2022 and is likely to cross ~US$ 57.5 Billion by the end of 2032.

The Mosquito Lamps Market is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of ~13.7% during the forecast period. The global market holds a forecasted revenue of ~US$ 363.1 Million in 2022 and is likely to cross ~US$ 1311.09 Million by the end of 2032.

The battery operated lights market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, up from US$ 101.5 Billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 300 Billion by 2032.

The outdoor lighting market is likely to strengthen its boundaries at a steady CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to hold a revenue of US$ 12.57 billion in 2023, while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 25.67 billion by 2033.

The ring lights market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 9 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 36 billion by 2033. The adoption of ring lights is likely to advance at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Household and photography applications will continue driving growth over the decade.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube