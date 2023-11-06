Europe Construction Silicones Market Surges to $1.29 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Energy-Efficient Buildings and Modern Architecture Trends

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Construction Silicones Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe construction silicones market is experiencing robust growth, with a valuation of $950.00 million in 2022 and an anticipated value of $1,287.58 million by 2028, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, the growing popularity of modern architecture, rising requirements for waterproofing solutions, and the demand for silicone-based glazing and painting in construction projects. Additionally, increased infrastructure spending and renovation of housing units further contribute to the market's expansion.

Key Highlights

Energy-Efficient Buildings: The demand for construction silicones is rising in Europe due to the emphasis on energy-efficient buildings. Silicone materials play a crucial role in enhancing the energy efficiency of structures, aligning with the region's sustainability goals. Modern Architecture: Modern architectural designs often incorporate silicone-based solutions for their versatility and performance. The aesthetic appeal and functional properties of construction silicones are contributing to their increased use in contemporary construction projects. Waterproofing Solutions: Waterproofing is a critical requirement in construction, particularly in regions with wet climates. Construction silicones are in high demand for waterproofing applications, addressing the need to protect structures from moisture-related damage. Silicone Glazing: Silicone-based glazing is gaining popularity for its durability and weather resistance. As a result, the demand for construction silicones in glazing applications is on the rise. Infrastructure Spending: Increased infrastructure spending by governments and private entities is fueling the construction industry in Europe. This, in turn, boosts the demand for construction silicones in various applications. Renovation of Housing Units: The renovation of existing housing units is driving the need for high-quality construction silicones, particularly for tasks like sealing and waterproofing in older buildings.

Key Vendors

The Europe construction silicones market includes several key vendors and prominent players. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include:

Wacker Chemie AG Dow Elkem Momentive Performance Materials Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Henkel AG & Co. KG

Other Prominent Vendors

In addition to the key vendors, numerous other prominent companies contribute to the Europe construction silicones market. These include:

American Daikin Industries Ltd. Mapei, S.p.A. Arkema Group Sika AG BASF SE CHT Germany GmbH MESGO S.p.A. 3M PPG Industries, Inc. DTi device Technologies GmbH KCC Corporation Kaneka Corporation Soudal Group Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG Evonik Industries AG Saint-Gobain

