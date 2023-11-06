Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Expected to Reach $26.43 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiac biomarkers market is projected to experience robust growth, reaching $26.43 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.14% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is attributed to several key market trends and drivers.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Integration of Multiple Cardiac Biomarkers : Healthcare professionals are increasingly combining information from various cardiac biomarkers to gain a comprehensive understanding of a patient's cardiac health. This approach enables more accurate risk assessment, early detection of cardiovascular diseases, and personalized treatment strategies. Combining multiple biomarkers enhances patient care and improves outcomes.

: Healthcare professionals are increasingly combining information from various cardiac biomarkers to gain a comprehensive understanding of a patient's cardiac health. This approach enables more accurate risk assessment, early detection of cardiovascular diseases, and personalized treatment strategies. Combining multiple biomarkers enhances patient care and improves outcomes. Increasing R&D Activities : The market is witnessing a surge in research and development (R&D) activities focused on novel cardiac biomarkers. Researchers and companies are exploring innovative molecular indicators to enhance diagnostic accuracy, risk assessment, and personalized treatment strategies for cardiovascular diseases.

: The market is witnessing a surge in research and development (R&D) activities focused on novel cardiac biomarkers. Researchers and companies are exploring innovative molecular indicators to enhance diagnostic accuracy, risk assessment, and personalized treatment strategies for cardiovascular diseases. Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases : Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are becoming a leading cause of global mortality, driving the demand for accurate and timely diagnosis. Cardiac biomarkers offer critical insights into heart health, enabling early detection, precise risk assessment, and effective monitoring.

: Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are becoming a leading cause of global mortality, driving the demand for accurate and timely diagnosis. Cardiac biomarkers offer critical insights into heart health, enabling early detection, precise risk assessment, and effective monitoring. Demand for Point-of-care Cardiac Diagnostics: Point-of-care cardiac diagnostics are gaining popularity due to their convenience and speed. Healthcare providers are adopting rapid testing methods that offer real-time cardiac insights, facilitating timely diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Segmentation Highlights:

Biomarkers Type : Troponin, Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Myoglobin, and Others. Troponin biomarkers, known for their specificity, accounted for the most significant market share in 2022.

: Troponin, Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Myoglobin, and Others. Troponin biomarkers, known for their specificity, accounted for the most significant market share in 2022. Application : Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infraction, Congestive Heart Failure, and Others. The acute coronary syndrome (ACS) application segment dominated the market in 2022.

: Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infraction, Congestive Heart Failure, and Others. The acute coronary syndrome (ACS) application segment dominated the market in 2022. End-user: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others. Hospitals played a vital role in utilizing cardiac biomarkers for patient care in 2022.

Geographical Analysis:

North America : Led the market in 2022, driven by high CVD prevalence, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and robust R&D activities, with a focus on introducing innovative biomarkers and diagnostic technologies.

: Led the market in 2022, driven by high CVD prevalence, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and robust R&D activities, with a focus on introducing innovative biomarkers and diagnostic technologies. Europe : Also contributed significantly to market growth, with Germany, France, and the U.K. as key players in introducing innovative cardiac biomarkers.

: Also contributed significantly to market growth, with Germany, France, and the U.K. as key players in introducing innovative cardiac biomarkers. APAC: Including Japan, China, India, and others, is witnessing increased adoption of cardiac biomarkers in clinical practice due to rising awareness about early disease detection and prevention.

Vendor Landscape:

The global cardiac biomarkers market is highly competitive, with players ranging from pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic manufacturers to biotechnology firms and research institutions. The pursuit of improved patient outcomes and advancements in diagnostic technologies have fueled innovation and competition within the field.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the global cardiac biomarkers market?

2. What is the projected growth rate of the global cardiac biomarkers market?

3. What are the rising trends in the cardiac biomarkers market?

4. Which region holds the most significant global cardiac biomarkers market share?

5. Who are the key players in the global cardiac biomarkers market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

