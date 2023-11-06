BrainBox AI Unveils its Dubai Deployments in Support of COP28’s Global Call to Action

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous building technology, is pleased to share that it will be joining the Canadian and Quebec delegations attending the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai. With the message of Unite. Act. Deliver. nations will be gathering in Dubai for this highly anticipated event, to tackle the climate change crisis that grows increasingly threatening with time. This year’s COP aims to be one of action, that plans to bring forth solutions and concrete commitments that aim at fiercely ramping up the planet’s emissions reduction goal, adaptation, finance and loss and damage.



“Borders don’t exist when it comes to the matter of healing our planet,” declared Chief Executive Officer Sam Ramadori. “Each of the countries attending COP28 have experienced the effects of climate change within their respective regions and their battle cry is action. For those of us who innovate, it’s a cry that we are working tirelessly to answer.”

“As we come together at this global roundtable, it is imperative that we address all of the contributing factors to this crisis. The part that the built environment has played in this predicament can no longer be ignored. In fact, we know that its negative effects can be remedied by leveraging the novel capabilities that artificial intelligence brings to the table. In this battle, technology is on our side, and we need to harness its power if we truly want to win.”

Speed and scale are key drivers as BrainBox AI propels its autonomous AI-tech into new regions. The company continues to widen its footprint as it expands into the Middle East with the successful deployment of its ground-breaking solution in the commercial real estate, education and federal sectors of the region. Marking this occasion, the company will host a premier celebratory event called: Building Synergies: Decarbonizing the Middle East with Canadian AI on December 6th that will feature remarks from Yusef K. Shalabi, COO of Al-Habtoor Group LLC and Khaled Abbas, Chairman and CEO of Egypt’s Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) as well as other distinguished guests from the Ajman School, in addition to participation from Canadian and Quebec government officials, that are to be announced.

This year BrainBox AI has had significant wins as it continues its scale up success. Notably, the expansion of its core product offering to the multi-site retail industry, a decarbonization product suite, the acquisition of ABB’s EMS division, a fundraise totaling $30Million USD, and recently a collaboration with Trane to launch Trane Autonomous Control powered by BrainBox AI. Today’s announcement not only highlights BrainBox AI’s global reach and impact but also reinforces its core mission: using AI to save the planet.

Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address two critical issues currently facing the built environment: carbon emissions and energy consumption. As innovators in the decarbonization movement, BrainBox AI’s game-changing HVAC technology leverages AI to make buildings smarter, greener, and more efficient. Through strategic global relationships, BrainBox AI elevates real estate clients across various sectors from office buildings and hotels to commercial retail, grocery stores, airports, and more.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global AI hub, our workforce of over 170 employees, bring with them talent from all sectors with the common thread of being in business to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including MILA – Quebec AI Institute, the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO), as well as education institutions including McGill University. For more information visit: www.brainboxai.com

