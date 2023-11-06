Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Electronics, Automotive, and Aerospace Applications

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market value is estimated at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Precious metal plating chemicals are specialized chemicals that are used in electroplating to coat surfaces with a thin layer of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and rhodium. These coatings improve the plated objects' look, durability, and conductivity. Precious metal plating is frequently utilized in industries such as electronics, jewelry, automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications where high-quality surface finishes and electrical conductivity are required.

Precious metal plating is used to promote optimal conductivity and corrosion resistance in high-performance connections used in industries such as automotive and aerospace. As these industries expand, so does the demand for improved plating chemicals.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons/kg) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the electronics segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the precious metal plating chemicals market. Due to increasing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.4 billion Growth Rate 3.8% Dominant Segment Electronics Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Growing automotive industry

Demand for high performance connectors Companies Profiled Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Technic, Inc.

Umicore N.V.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Johnson Matthey Plc

Advanced Chemical Company

Coventya Group

JCU International AG

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Legor Group S.p.A.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global precious metal plating chemicals market include,

In August 2023, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., a producer of recycled-content precious metals based in Japan, stated it aggressively promotes the recycling of gold, silver, and platinum group metals (PMGs). Tanaka expects its new refinery in China to commence full-scale operations in the summer of 2024, at the earliest.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global precious metal plating chemicals market growth include Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Technic, Inc., Umicore N.V., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson Matthey Plc, Advanced Chemical Company, Coventya Group, JCU International AG, Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd., and Legor Group S.p.A., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global precious metal plating chemicals market based on type, application, and region

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Solution-Concentrate Solid Powder

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Fashion Accessories & Jewelry Electrical & Electronics Automotive Aerospace Others

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market US Canada Latin America Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Report:

What will be the market value of the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market?

What are the market drivers of the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market?

What are the key trends in the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market?

Which is the leading region in the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

