Metal Working Oil Market to Reach US$ 14 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Growth in Emerging Markets

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat recent market study, the Global Metal Working Oil Market value is estimated at US$ 10.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Metalworking oil is a type of industrial lubricant and coolant used in metalworking processes. It is also known as cutting fluid or metalworking fluid. Its purpose is to minimize friction, distribute heat, and remove metal chips or debris during machining, cutting, grinding, and other metalworking operations.

Metalworking oils are in high demand as the global manufacturing industry expands. Metalworking processes are highly used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and machinery, which drives the market for metalworking oils.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Metal Working Oil market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Global Metal Working Oil Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, due to increasing product demand, the machinery segment led the market in 2022, accounting for more than 35% of worldwide revenue.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 10.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 14 billion Growth Rate 3.8% Dominant Segment Machinery Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Growing manufacturing industry

Technological advancements

Rising demand for high-precision components

Technological advancements

Rising demand for high-precision components Companies Profiled Houghton International, Inc.

Blaser Swisslube AG

BP plc

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Total S.A.

FUCHS

Chevron Corp.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. These companies offer a wide range of metal working oils, formulated to meet the specific needs of different metalworking operations, such as cutting, grinding, and milling. The market is also seeing the development of new technologies, such as water-soluble metal working oils and metal working oils with extreme pressure additives.

Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global metal working oil market include,

In April 2023, ETNA Products purchased JTM Products' metalworking fluids line. The JTM metalworking product line provides ETNA with cutting-edge technology as well as a world-class distribution network.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global metal working oil market growth include Houghton International, Inc., Blaser Swisslube AG, BP plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., Total S.A., FUCHS, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., and Kuwait Petroleum Corp, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global metal working oil market based on type, application, and region

Global Metal Working Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type

Neat Cutting Oils

Water Cutting Oils

Corrosion Preventive Oils

Others

Global Metal Working Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application

Metal Fabrication

Transportation Equipment

Machinery

Others

Global Metal Working Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Metal Working Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Metal Working OilMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Metal Working OilMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Metal Working OilMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Metal Working OilMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Metal Working OilMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

