Hospitals Take Center Stage in European Medical Tapes & Wraps Market, Projected to Reach $3.46 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Tapes & Wraps Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European medical tapes & wraps market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected CAGR of 3.64%, reaching $3.46 billion by 2028 from $2.79 billion in 2022. This market analysis report provides comprehensive insights into the European medical tapes & wraps market, covering market size, forecasts, segmentations, and industry trends.
Key Highlights:
- UK Dominance: In 2022, the UK emerged as the market leader, accounting for over 21.00% of the European market share. Factors contributing to this dominance include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased road accidents, surgical procedures, and the widespread adoption of surgical tapes within the UK.
- Medical Wraps/Bandages Segment: In 2022, the medical wraps/bandages segment held the largest market share at 74.23% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period. The demand for medical bandages is on the rise due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a surge in surgeries and traumas.
- Wound Management: The wound management segment, accounting for 45.73% in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by the rising number of surgical wounds and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and ulcers.
- Hospitals Dominate: Hospitals dominated the end-user segment in 2022, holding a share of 36.13%. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period. The dominance of hospitals can be attributed to their long-term care facilities, surgical arrangements, continuous service availability, and focus on individual health.
Vendors List:
The European medical tapes & wraps market features a wide array of prominent vendors, including:
- Medline Industries
- Johnson & Johnson
- 3M Co.
- Cardinal Health
- McKesson
- Essity AB
- Integra LifeSciences
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Nitto Denko Corp (Nitto)
- Beiersdorf AG
- Nichiban Co., Ltd.
- Coloplast A/S
- Scapa Group plc (Scapa)
- Milliken & Co
- Winner Medical Group, Inc.
- Hollister Inc
- Avcor Health Care
- Advancis Medical
- The ASO Group
- Dynarex Corp
- Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co., Ltd.
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Seyitler Kimya Sanayi AS
- ATL Corp
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- Dermarite Industries LLC
- North Coast Medical
- Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- SWM International
- Lohmann & Rauscher
- PPI Adhesive Products Ltd
- Bostik
- Berry Global
- Leukoplast Co.
- Stokvis Tapes
- KOB GmBH
- Hy-Tape International
- KragoTec International
- Aero Healthcare
- Sterimed Group
- Flowstrip International
- PolarSeal
- Lamatek Inc
- BDK Medical
- FULUO International
- Ardmel International
- Urgo Medical
- Valco Melton
- Cotek Papers
- Advanced Medical Products
- ProTapes
- CCT Tapes
Product Segmentation & Forecast:
- Product: Medical Wraps, Medical Tapes
- Application: Wound Management, Pain Management, Preventive Management, Others
- End-user: Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Physician Offices, Ambulance Surgical Centers, Others
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|92
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
