Neurothrombectomy Devices Market To Reach USD 1,340.5 Million By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market was valued at USD 693.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,340.5 Million by 2023 to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%.

Neurothrombectomy devices are intended to be used by medical practitioners to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature by mechanical means, laser, ultrasound technologies, or a combination of technologies. These devices are used to treat ischemic stroke that occurs when vessels supplying blood to the brain are obstructed. Increased cases of high cholesterol among the young population have given rise to severe health disorders such as ischemic and cardiac strokes. Depending on how long the brain is deprived of blood in the event of the occurrence of a stroke, it results in brain damage, temporary or permanent brain disabilities, and, in some cases, death. The rising prevalence of strokes due to atherosclerosis increases the demand for neurothrombectomy devices.

The continuous research and development in medical devices provides opportunities for manufacturing companies to enter the medical devices segment. On the other hand, the increasing prevalence of stroke demands more investments in the R&D of neurothrombectomy devices. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that 15 million people worldwide suffer from stroke every year. In addition, new technologies emerge for neurothrombectomy devices based on regulatory approvals. For instance, the MERCI clot retriever and the Penumbra system are two FDA-approved neurothrombectomy devices.

Segmentation Overview:

The global neurothrombectomy devices market has been segmented into product, end-user, and region. Hospitals dominated the neurothrombectomy devices market with a higher share in 2022. Specialty clinics are the fastest-growing segment. Specialty clinics are focused on providing specialized medical care to patients with specific medical conditions or health issues.

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report Highlights:

The global neurothrombectomy devices market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032.

The introduction of technological advancements in medical devices has accelerated the growth of the neurothrombectomy devices market.

Based on product type, the neurothrombectomy devices market is segmented into clot retrieval devices, aspiration devices, vascular snares, ultrasonography technologies, and lasers.

Based on end-users, the neurothrombectomy devices market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals dominated the neurothrombectomy devices market with a higher share.

Some prominent players in the neurothrombectomy devices market report include Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Acandis GmbH, Stryker, Phenox GmbH, Penumbra Inc., Vesalio, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Penumbra launched Penumbra Jet D reperfusion catheters and Penumbra Jet 7. These systems create a vacuum in blood vessels and remove the blood clots more effectively than the current systems.

Medtronic has launched React 71 aspiration catheter with an overlapping coil and braid design for better navigability.

In 2021, the USFDA approved MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System, a first-of-a-kind drug rehabilitation system intended to treat moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke.

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Clot retrieval devices, aspiration devices, vascular snares, ultrasonography technologies, and lasers.

By End-user: Hospitals, specialty clinics, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

