Risk Analytics Market to Reach US$ 91.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Data-Driven Decision Making

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat’s recent industry report, the Global Risk Analytics Market value is estimated at US$ 40.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 12.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The use of data analysis, modelling, and other approaches to detect, quantify, and manage risks in many parts of company operations is referred to as risk analytics. Financial risks, operational risks, market risks, credit risks, and other hazards are all possible. Risk analytics tools assist firms in assessing potential risks, forecasting outcomes, and making informed decisions to successfully mitigate or manage those risks.
Today's businesses work in complicated and changing contexts. Risks are introduced by globalization, technological progress, and interdependent supply chains. Risk analytics assists organizations in comprehending these intricacies and anticipating future dangers, allowing for proactive risk management.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Risk Analytics market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including deployment, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Risk Analytics market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Subscription) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Risk Analytics market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Risk Analytics Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of deployment, on-premise segment of risk analytics solutions empowers organizations by giving them ownership of their data by which it is dominating the global risk analytics market.
- On the basis of application, BFSI segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to huge adoption of risk analytics solutions.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 40.5 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 91.7 billion
|Growth Rate
|12.4%
|Dominant Segment
|On-premise
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global risk analytics market include.
- In September 2022, CAMELOT Management Consultants and Everstream Analytics, a leading provider of supply chain insights and risk analytics, formed a working relationship. Everstream's outstanding risk ratings and AI-powered analytics are combined with CAMELOT's unrivaled strategic process design and organizational understanding to construct high-performing, compliant, and resilient value chains.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global risk analytics market growth include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Moody’s Analytics Inc., OneSpan Inc., Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Risk Edge Solutions, and AxiomSL Ltd., among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global risk analytics market based on deployment, application, and region
- Global Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Global Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
- Global Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- North America Risk Analytics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Key Questions Answered in the Risk Analytics Report:
- What will be the market value of the global Risk Analytics market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global Risk Analytics market?
- What are the market drivers of the global Risk Analytics market?
- What are the key trends in the global Risk Analytics market?
- Which is the leading region in the global Risk Analytics market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global Risk Analytics market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global Risk Analytics market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
