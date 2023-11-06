Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market To Reach USD 13.6 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market size was valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be valued at USD 13.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 2.4%.

CDK inhibitors are therapeutics used for treating hormone receptor-positive HER2-negative breast cancers. HER2 is a protein known as kinase, which relays signals to cells for growth. Some breast cancers are estrogen or progesterone hormone receptor-positive, which can be treated by cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) inhibitors. These inhibitors block the CDK protein and prevent the division in cancer cells, thereby slowing cancer growth.

The rise in global prevalence of cancer cases is a major factor promoting market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is a major cause of death worldwide, with breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers being the occurring cancers. An estimated number of 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer are estimated to be diagnosed in 2023 in the U.S., as reported by Breastcancer.org. Women are at a greater risk of breast cancer if they have a history of cancer in their first-degree relatives.

Furthermore, mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are another factor that increases the risk of breast cancer. Genetic mutations happening with the aging process also lead to cancer in women. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) predicts that by 2030, the global burden is expected to rise to 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths, simply due to the growth and aging of the population, leaving aside factors, such as smoking, poor diet, physical inactivity and fewer childbirths in economically developing countries. The increasing risk of cancer is a major factor leading to the adoption of new cancer therapies that help in risk assessment, early diagnosis, and effective treatment monitoring.

Segmentation Overview:

The global cancer CDK inhibitors market has been segmented into drug type, distribution channel, and region. The abemaciclib segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period. It is an orally available cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that targets the CDK4 (cyclin D1) and CDK6 (cyclin D3) cell cycle pathway, with potential antineoplastic activity.

Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market Report Highlights:

The global cancer CDK inhibitors market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 2.4% by 2032.

The rising incidences of breast cancer worldwide are a major factor driving the market growth.

The market is further categorized based on drug type into palbociclib, ribociclib, and abemaciclib. The palbociclib segment held the largest market share and accounted for a revenue share of 68.6% in cancer CDK inhibitors in 2022.

The hospital pharmacies held the dominant share and accounted for a revenue share of 51.7% in the cancer CDK inhibitors market in 2022.

Some prominent players in the cancer CDK inhibitors market report include Pfizer, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Astex Pharmaceuticals (Otsuka Pharmaceutical), Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, and Merck.

Industry Trends and Insights:

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) predicts that by 2030, the global burden is expected to rise to 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths, simply due to the growth and aging of the population, leaving aside factors, such as smoking, poor diet, physical inactivity and less number of childbirths in economically developing countries.

In March 2023, Pfizer Inc. acquired Seagen Inc., which is a biotechnology company that develops transformative cancer medicine. The acquisition augments Pfizer’s cancer therapeutics breakthroughs and consolidates its position in the cancer medication space.

Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type: Palbociclib, ribociclib, abemaciclib.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

