Dental Scanners Market To Reach USD 1,780.7 Million By 2032

According to DataHorizzon Research, the Dental Scanners Market size was valued at USD 712.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,780.7 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The mouth can harbor bacteria that are generally harmless, but some harmful bacteria can enter the body through the mouth and cause diseases. Maintaining good oral hygiene is crucial to control these bacteria and prevent oral infections such as gum diseases and tooth decay. Certain medications can also increase the risk of oral infections by reducing the saliva content of the mouth.

Poor oral health can lead to serious health issues such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Gum disease and dental cavities are common problems that affect people of all ages. Almost everyone has at least one dental cavity in their lifetime. Around 60-90% of school children and 100% of adults have experienced dental cavities. Additionally, in some countries, there are 1 to 10 cases of oral cancer per 100,000 people.

Maintain oral hygiene, brush teeth twice daily, floss, reduce sugar intake, and have regular dental checkups to reduce oral health disorders. The market for dental scanners is expected to grow due to the increase in oral health disorders, allowing dentists to monitor conditions closely for effective treatment.

Segmentation Overview:

The global dental scanners market has been segmented into type, end-user, and region. The dental industry is dominated by laser light scanners, which orthodontists use to capture accurate dental impressions and eliminate the need for repeat impressions. Dental clinics are the highest revenue contributors due to the increasing number of dental disease patients and advanced diagnostic products.

Dental Scanners Market Report Highlights:

The global dental scanners market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2032.

The rise in dental problems is due to poor brushing habits, unhealthy food habits, smoking, family history, infections, hormonal changes, etc. Geriatric population growth is also a reason for the demand for dental scanners.

North America leads the market due to the rising demand for dental scanners from the elderly population suffering from oral cavities and poor health infrastructure. The market demand is expected to increase with the increase in dental diseases.

Some prominent players in the dental scanners market report include 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Envista Corporation (Carestream Dental LLC), 3M, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International, Glidewell, Medit Corp., Midmark Corporation, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Midmark Corporation and Solvita Blood Center welcomed Deloris Jordan to discuss a product donation to Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Centre.

Heman Bekele, a 9th grader at W.T. Woodson High School, won the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge with his Skin Cancer Treating Soap, receiving a $25,000 cash prize and the title "America's Top Young Scientist."

Dental Scanners Market Segmentation:

By Type: Structured Light, Laser Light, Others

By End-user: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

