Autolus Therapeutics announces participation in upcoming conferences

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces its participation in three upcoming conferences in November.



Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium

Panel: Considerations for an Oncology Company’s Autoimmune Side Hustle

Date and time: 9 November 2023, 11:40am ET / 16:40pm GMT

Location: New York, USA

Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat

Date and time: 16 November 2023, 4:00am ET / 9:00am GMT

Location: London, UK

Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat

Date and time: 28 November 2023, 11:30am ET/ 16:30pm GMT

Location: New York, USA

Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Find out more information about upcoming events and any webcast and replay details at: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/events/

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-917-513-5303

susan@sanoonan.com

Lauren Williams

Investase

+44 23 9438 7760

lauren@investase.com