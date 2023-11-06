Autolus Therapeutics announces participation in upcoming conferences

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces its participation in three upcoming conferences in November.
Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium
Panel: Considerations for an Oncology Company’s Autoimmune Side Hustle
Date and time: 9 November 2023, 11:40am ET / 16:40pm GMT
Location: New York, USA
Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat
Date and time: 16 November 2023, 4:00am ET / 9:00am GMT
Location: London, UK
Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics
Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat
Date and time: 28 November 2023, 11:30am ET/ 16:30pm GMT
Location: New York, USA
Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics
Find out more information about upcoming events and any webcast and replay details at: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/events/
About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.
