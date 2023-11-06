ACELYRIN, INC. Appoints Patricia Turney as Chief Technical Operations Officer

Expands capacity for multi-asset manufacturing with highly accomplished supply chain, manufacturing and quality control leader bringing more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience across R&D, clinical and commercial supply management



Joins at a pivotal time as ACELYRIN advances a robust portfolio of programs through late-stage clinical trials

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced the appointment of Patricia Turney as Chief Technical Operations Officer. Reporting to Founder and CEO Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD, Ms. Turney will be responsible for overseeing technical operations, CMC regulatory, corporate quality and facilities, and will join the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

“I am delighted to welcome Patricia to the ACELYRIN leadership team as we continue to advance our portfolio and grow our manufacturing capabilities and capacity,” said Dr. Lin. “With a distinguished career and proven track record across both large and small biopharma, her extensive expertise will be pivotal during this important time. I am confident that her leadership will further enhance our efforts in delivering transformative medicines to patients.”

Ms. Turney most recently served as Senior Vice President, Operations at Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., where she built the Technical Operations organization to successfully execute on their product development milestones including several product filings and the first Commercial Product launch in the U.S. and Canada. Prior to that, Ms. Turney held roles of increasing responsibility with Amgen. As Vice President of External Manufacturing, she was responsible for a worldwide network of more than fifty contract manufacturing sites and her organization managed early-to-late-stage programs across numerous technologies and delivery platforms. Her team supplied several commercial products supporting more than $4B in revenue. Prior to that, Ms. Turney was the Site Operations head at Amgen’s Manufacturing Site in the Netherlands, which earned the company’s “Best Plant Award.” Ms. Turney also developed a new function to enable numerous pipeline combination product programs from auto-injectors to on-body injectors through to regulatory approval. Earlier in her career at Amgen, she also led R&D strategic operations initiatives for portfolio analysis, benchmarking, training, lean six sigma, and strategic planning.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Turney was a Federal Aviation Administration Certified Flight Instructor, Airline Transport Pilot, and a Naval Aviator in the United States Navy. Ms. Turney has been recognized with The HBA Luminary Award for her commitment to healthcare and advancing others’ careers as a role model and mentor. She currently serves as Chairperson of the Exceptional Minds Board of Directors.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to be joining ACELYRIN under the visionary leadership of Shao-Lee as well as the opportunity to be working alongside such a talented team, especially during this period of rapid growth advancing a robust portfolio featuring multiple large, Phase 3 programs with potential commercialization of transformative medicines to patients worldwide not too far off in the future,” said Ms. Turney. “I am eager to contribute to the ACELYRIN’s mission and excited to collaborate with my new colleagues to ensure the high-quality standards, and robust technical operations enable the necessary innovative solutions to positively impact patient outcomes.”

About ACELYRIN, INC.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at www.acelyrin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Izokibep

Izokibep is a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency through tight binding affinity, the potential for robust tissue penetration due to its small molecular size, about one-tenth the size of a monoclonal antibody, and an albumin binding domain that extends half-life. Clinical trial data supports the hypothesis that these unique characteristics of izokibep may provide clinically meaningful and differentiated benefits for patients, including resolution of key manifestations of disease. Izokibep is being evaluated in multiple late-stage trials in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and uveitis, with plans to initiate an additional Phase 3 program in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the advancement and expected timing of ACELYRIN’s development activities including Phase 3 programs; the therapeutic potential of ACELYRIN’s product candidates including its ability to offer clinically meaningful, differentiated benefits for patients; and other statements that are not historical fact. These are based on ACELYRIN’s current plans, objectives and projections, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those associated with the successful completion of development and regulatory activities with respect to ACELYRIN’s product candidates, and other risks and uncertainties affecting ACELYRIN and its business, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in ACELYRIN’s current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and ACELYRIN undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

