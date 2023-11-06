Lantronix Appoints Saleel Awsare as President and CEO

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that Saleel Awsare will be joining Lantronix as President and CEO of the company, effective Nov. 20, 2023.



Awsare comes to Lantronix from Synaptics Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor products worldwide, where he has most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of its Enterprise and Mobile Division, its largest division. After joining Synaptics in 2017, Awsare was an integral part of Synaptics’s pivot from Mobile to the IoT and enterprise markets, a move that proved instrumental in driving its multi-fold increase in market valuation.

Between 2012 and 2017, prior to his tenure at Synaptics, Awsare served in several senior roles including president of Conexant Systems, LLC. There, he successfully positioned Conexant as a market leader in audio and voice technologies, resulting in its successful acquisition in 2017 by Synaptics. From 2008 to 2012, Awsare was president of Nuvoton Technology Corporation America, where he was responsible for U.S.-based operations.

Awsare said, “Like many in the industry, I have watched the transformation of Lantronix over the last four years. I am honored and excited to join the team and to help drive the execution of the company’s growth strategy that will continue to leverage key customer engagements with industry-leading technologies, complemented with accretive acquisitions.”

Jason Cohenour, interim chairman of Lantronix’s board of directors, stated, “After an extensive search, the Board selected Saleel Awsare because of his comprehensive knowledge of the enterprise, mobile and IoT markets as well as his incredible track record in leading growth and profitability. I am confident that Saleel will lead Lantronix to its next level of growth and value creation and look forward to working with him.”

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global Industrial and Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) provider of solutions that target high-growth applications in specific vertical markets, including Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation, Smart Cities and AI Data Centers. Lantronix’s history in networking and video processing as well as its leading-edge applications include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with comprehensive Out of Band Management (OOB) solutions for Cloud and Edge Computing.

Lantronix’s solutions empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT and OOB markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

