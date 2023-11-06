Michael Lints joins the Advisory Board of 1EX Trading Board

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1EX Trading Board has announced that Michael Lints, partner at Golden Gate Venture, has been added to the advisory board of the Dubai-based company. 1EX Trading Board is the first solution on the market that grants professional traders full control over all trading processes in a single interface.

Michael will advise 1EX Trading Board on their strategic expansion to Asia and the Middle East and institutional stakeholder management. Michael has worked with institutional investors over the past 15 years and will share his experience with the 1EX Trading Board management team. Michael sees a lot of potential for 1EX Trading Board. Michael: "The 1EX Trading Board team has done a fantastic job putting together a trading board using their scientific approach. Innovation in algorithmic trading and collaboration with globally renowned researchers are some of the characteristics that I value in 1EX Trading Board."

The 1EX Trading Board management team is excited to have Michael Lints onboard as an advisor and looking forward to working with him and leveraging his expertise on the Asian market.

"We are pleased that Michael has become our advisor and will represent the project on the market. I am confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial and highly productive", said Dmitriy Litvinov, CEO and co-founder of 1EX Trading Board.

Michael Lints has 20+ years of experience as a startup operator and investor. He is currently a partner at the Singapore-based VC Golden Gate Ventures. As a partner, he focuses on institutional fundraising. Michael supports the firm on portfolio-level priorities e.g., fundraising and capital allocation. In 2000 Michael co-founded an IT-managed services startup in Europe that was acquired in 2006. He joined the Economic Development Board Rotterdam as Vice Chairman in 2007. In that role, he launched the Young Economic Development Board. Michael is an active writer and a co-director of an award-winning social impact documentary called Broken Chains. Michael collaborates with world-renowned players in the sports and entertainment industries, bridging their world with tech and venture capital.

1EX Trading Board is an one-stop ecosystem for institutional traders which includes five core products, among them: the analytical service AI News, a platform for algorithmic trading and trading bots, the SmartDOM order book analytics function, a risk management service, and our own trading platform, which will be launched in the near future.

