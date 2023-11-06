Global Polyimide Film Market Size To Exceed USD 5.15 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.3%

New York, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyimide Film Market Size is to grow from USD 2.53 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.15 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the projected period. The increasing utilization of polyimide film in various applications such as specialty fabricated products, motors/generators, flexible printed circuits, wire & cable, pressure sensitive tape, and others in several industries including electronics, aerospace, automotive, packaging, medical & healthcare, and others are expected to boost the demand for the polyimide film market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2414

Thermal imidization is a technology that can be used to create polyimide films on metal substrates. This method utilizes solution-casting polyimide solutions, which causes the film to curl. Polyimide films are accessible in a range of stock shapes as processed and uncured resins. These films are typically employed in flexible solar cells and display devices. Polyimide films are manufactured in a variety of industries, including electronics, defense, automotive, and aerospace. Major players in the marketplace have improved their products in the past few years. These improvements have also contributed to an increase in market demand for these types of films. The growing acceptance of consumer electronics such as modern computers, LEDs, mobile phones, and others is expected to drive the growth of the polyimide films market throughout the forecast period. It is also used in the aerospace sector for particular labeling applications. These films are typically employed in wire insulation and electric motors that operate in high-stress settings where both electricity and heat management are crucial. In addition, the auto industry is expected to continue to play an important role in market growth. Furthermore, increased consumer disposable income in emerging markets is expected to drive market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Polyimide Film Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Specialty Fabricated Product, Motor/Generator, Flexible Printed Circuit, Wire & Cable, Pressure Sensitive Tape, Others), By End-Use (Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Packaging, Medical & Healthcare, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2414

The flexible printed circuit segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global polyimide film market is segmented into the specialty fabricated product, motors/generators, flexible printed circuits, wire & cable, pressure sensitive tape, and others. Among these, the flexible printed circuit segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 41.6% over the forecast period. This upper hand in the market is mostly owing to polyimide films' exceptional properties, which make them an appealing alternative in a range of end-use industries such as electronics and vehicles. Flexible printed circuits are used as connectors in several applications where production constraints, space economies, and flexibility limit the reliability of solid circuit boards. These factors are expected to fuel industrial demand for flexible printed polyimide films.

The electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 36.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global polyimide film market is segmented into electronics, aerospace, automotive, packaging, medical & healthcare, and others. Among these, the electronics segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 36.8.2% over the forecast period. It is ideal for electric and electronic equipment because it is an excellent substrate for high-temperature applications. Furthermore, polyimide films offer excellent chemical, thermal, and mechanical properties over a wide temperature range, making them ideal for thermal insulation applications.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2414

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 43.7% market share over the forecast period. The increasing electronics manufacturing sector in the region has created a massive market for polyimide films. The growing need for flexible films is expected to drive market growth even further. Furthermore, the region is seeing a great increase in demand for technology items. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. This business sector is predicted to grow substantially throughout the projection period due to the region's increasing electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR. This is owing to the growth of electric vehicles, the establishment of a well-known printing and labeling company, and the presence of many significant market players.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Polyimide Film Market include 3M Company, DuPont, Toray Industries Inc., Kolon Industries Inc., FLEXcon Company, Inc., Goodfellow, I.S.T Corporation, Taimide Tech. Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Kaneka Corporation, Shinmax Technology Ltd., UBE Industries Ltd., Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc., PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2414

Recent Developments

On June 2023, Arkema is acquiring a 54% stake in Glenwood Private Equity's South Korean polyimide specialist PI Advanced Materials. The remaining 46% of the shares are traded on the stock exchange in South Korea. Arkema's initial foray into the polyimide sector. DuPont, Kaneka, and Taimide are major rivals in polyimide films. PIAM has two factories in Gumi (north of Daegu) and Jincheon (south of Seoul), each with four PI film extrusion lines.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Polyimide Film Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Polyimide Film Market, Application Analysis

Specialty Fabricated Product

Motor/Generator

Flexible Printed Circuit

Wire & Cable

Pressure Sensitive Tape

Others

Polyimide Film Market, End-Use Analysis

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Packaging

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Polyimide Film Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Natural Rubber Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Grade (Technically Specified, Ribbed Smoked Sheets, Thick Pale Creep, Others), By Application (Automotive Components, Surgical Gloves, Conveyor Belts, Footwear, Latex Products, Rubber Pipes, General Products, Others), By End-use (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, Medical, Electronic & Electrical, Footwear, Printing, Oil & Gas, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Size , By Type (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Additives, Wastewater Treatment, Cosmetics, Synthetic Rubber, Lubricants, Wood Preservatives, Others), By End-use (Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agro Chemicals, Metal Production, Pulp & Paper, Others), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2022 – 2032

Global Security Paper Market Size , By Type (Hybrid Paper, Watermark, Hologram, Thread & UV Fiber), By Application (Currency/Bank Notes, Legal & Government), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Medical Packaging Films Market Size , By Type (Thermoformable Film, High Barrier Film, Metallized Film), By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyamide), By Application (Bags, Tubes), By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter