Global Precision Engineering Machines Market Size To Grow USD 23.24 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.4%

New York, United States , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Precision Engineering Machines Market Size is to Grow from USD 12.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 23.24 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2278

Precision engineering machines are advanced mechanical devices used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical equipment. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies like CNC systems, sensors, and high-precision actuators, these machines offer exceptional accuracy and repeatability. They perform tasks like milling, turning, grinding, and drilling with micron-level precision, ensuring the production of complex components and products with tight tolerances. Engineered to minimize vibrations and thermal effects, precision engineering machines push the boundaries of manufacturing capabilities. They play a crucial role in advancing technology and innovation by enabling the production of intricate parts that are vital for various industries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 126 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Precision Engineering Machines Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (CNC Machine Tools, EDM Machine Tools, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive and Non-Automotive), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032".

Both the CNC machine tools and EDM machine tools segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global precision engineering machines market is segmented into CNC machine tools, EDM machine tools, and others. Both the CNC machine tools and EDM machine tools segments in the precision engineering machines market are expected to exhibit substantial growth. The CNC machine tools offer advanced automation, precision, and versatility in manufacturing processes, driving their demand across industries. Similarly, EDM machine tools provide high precision and the ability to work with difficult-to-machine materials, making them essential for industries such as aerospace and medical equipment. The growing emphasis on automation, technological advancements, and increasing demand for precision components are driving the growth of both CNC machine tools and EDM machine tools in the market.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the global precision engineering machines market is segmented into automotive and non-automotive. The automotive segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the precision engineering machines market. The automotive industry is constantly evolving, with increasing demands for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Precision engineering machines play a crucial role in manufacturing complex automotive components, such as engine parts, transmission systems, chassis components, and electronic systems, with high precision and accuracy. The advancements in electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving systems are driving the need for advanced precision engineering machines capable of producing intricate and precise components required for these emerging automotive technologies. Moreover, the automotive sector's focus on automation, process optimization, and cost efficiency is driving the adoption of precision engineering machines to improve manufacturing productivity and quality in the automotive industry.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2278

Europe is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.5% over the projected period

Based on region, Europe is expected to experience significant growth in the precision engineering machines market during the forecast period. Europe has a strong manufacturing base and is known for its high-quality precision engineering products. The region's industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics, demand advanced and precise manufacturing solutions. There is a growing focus on automation and industry 4.0 initiatives in Europe, driving the adoption of precision engineering machines. Moreover, the region's emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is pushing industries to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, including precision engineering machines. Additionally, supportive government policies, research and development activities, and collaborations between industry players and academic institutions are expected to drive growth in the precision engineering machines market in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global precision engineering machines market include Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd., Amera-Seiki, DATRON AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation, DMG Mori Co., Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Haas Automation, Inc., Hurco Companies, Inc., Okuma Corporation, Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2278

Recent Developments

In January 2022, The Precision Machining section of the Mercedes Benz Truck Factory was bought by Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) of Mannheim, Germany. The acquisition will be incorporated into BFIL's brand-new machining facilities in Belgaum, Karnataka, and will cement the company's position as a global leader in precision manufacturing. Because of the extension, BFIL will be able to produce crankshafts and other precision machined parts for original equipment manufacturers of class 7 and class 8 trucks and heavy-duty vehicles.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global precision engineering machines market based on the below-mentioned segments

Precision Engineering Machines Market, By Type

CNC Machine Tools

EDM Machine Tools

Others

Precision Engineering Machines Market, By End-Use

Automotive

Non-Automotive

Precision Engineering Machines Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports:

Global Process Analyzer Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Liquid Analyzer (MLSS, Total Organic Carbon, pH, Liquid Density, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen), By Gas Analyzer (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Moisture, Toxic Gas, Hydrogen Sulfide), By Industry (Oil & Gas, Petrochemcial, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater, Power, Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, Metals & Mining, Cement and Glass, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Flexible Electronics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensor, Flexible Memory, Flexible Photovoltaics, Others), By End-users (Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Defense & Aerospace, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Air Purification Systems Market Size , By Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic precipitator), By Product (Portable/Stand-Alone Purifiers, In-Duct purifiers), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2023 – 2032

Global Solid State Drive Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Interface (SATA, SAS, and PCIe), By Technology (SLC, MLC, TLC, and Others), By Application (Enterprise and Client), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter