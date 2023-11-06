Key Insights into the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) - How Will WRC-23 Shape the Future Spectrum Landscape for 5G and 6G?

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Frequencies for Mobile in the Run up of 6G and before WRC-23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23), slated for November 2023 in Dubai, is a pivotal international event that centers on the allocation of frequencies and effective spectrum management. This report sheds light on critical issues and discussions related to International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) at WRC-23. It emphasizes the significance of spectrum allocation for mobile technologies and delves into the spectrum requirements for 5G and emerging 6G networks. Additionally, it explores the necessity for additional mid-band spectrum, harmonized bands, and addresses the geopolitical dimensions associated with spectrum allocation.

Key Insights

1. Spectrum's Vital Role:

Radio Spectrum's Significance: The report underlines the vital role of radio spectrum in the realm of mobile technology. It elucidates how spectrum allocation and management are pivotal for the effective functioning of mobile networks.

Evolution of Mobile Technologies: It traces the evolution of mobile technologies and their correlation with different frequency bands, emphasizing the need for continuous adaptation and expansion.

Rising Data Traffic: With the exponential growth in mobile data traffic, the demand for spectrum allocation has never been more critical. The report highlights how advancements in mobile technologies and the proliferation of data-intensive applications are driving this surge.

2. WRC-23 Focus: Spectrum for 5G and 6G:

WRC-23 Objectives: The report provides an overview of the objectives of WRC-23, with a particular focus on spectrum allocation for 5G Advanced and emerging 6G networks.

Mid-Band Spectrum Requirement: It outlines the significant mid-band spectrum required for the development of 5G Advanced and 6G technologies, addressing the growing demands for enhanced connectivity.

Identified Frequency Bands: The document explores the frequency bands needed for the evolution of 5G and 6G networks, shedding light on their characteristics, potential benefits, and challenges.

3. Target Bands and Their Landscape:

Mid-Band Adoption: The report tracks the adoption and utilization of mid-band spectrum since the inception of 5G technology, highlighting the evolution of its landscape.

Characteristics of Key Bands: It provides an overview of the characteristics of essential frequency bands, including the 3.5-3.8 GHz bands, 5-6 GHz bands, 7-20 GHz bands, sub-THz bands (4800-4990 MHz, 5925/6425-7125 MHz), and sub-1 GHz bands.

Adoption Landscape: The report analyzes the adoption landscape for these frequency bands, offering insights into their usage and potential for future development.

Conclusion:

WRC-23 Focus on Mid Bands: The report concludes by reiterating WRC-23's primary focus on mid-band spectrum allocation, recognizing its pivotal role in enabling the growth of advanced mobile technologies.

Continuing Evolution: It draws parallels with the emphasis on mmWave bands at WRC-19, highlighting the ever-evolving nature of spectrum allocation and management in the mobile technology landscape.

In Summary: The World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) is set to shape the future of mobile technologies through crucial spectrum allocation decisions. As 5G and 6G networks continue to advance, the allocation of spectrum, particularly in mid-band frequencies, plays a central role in meeting the growing demands of these technologies. The report offers valuable insights into these discussions, target bands, and the evolving landscape of mobile spectrum management. It underscores the dynamic nature of this field and its profound impact on the future of global communications.

