Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Size to Reach USD 2,563.79 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peristaltic pumps market is projected to be valued at USD 2,563.79 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Peristaltic pumps are witnessing high demand, owing to increasing investments in drug development and discovery. Medical and pharmaceutical firms are exhibiting a growing inclination toward development of biopharmaceutical products. As several large-molecule drugs are administered through injection, deployment of fill-finish operations and aseptic liquid processing becomes a necessity. Peristaltic pumps contain a biopharmaceutical fluid inside a pharmaceutical-grade tubing, the only part of the peristaltic pump that comes in contact with drug molecules. Thus, peristaltic pumps can be used as a single-use aseptic filling. The benefit of single-use fluid paths is that they remove cross-contamination hazards between batches.

The design, fluid-handling range, operation method, and need for low maintenance of peristaltic pumps make them the most appropriate for deployment in extreme operating environments such as oil and gas exploration. Oil and gas exploration operations are usually carried out in some of the most rugged and harsh conditions. In each operation, several fluid-handling functions are required to be accomplished flawlessly and reliably for complete optimization of the oil and gas production operation.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 1,182.9 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 6.1% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2,563.79 Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, discharge capacity, industry vertical, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The leading players in the peristaltic pumps market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players operating in the peristaltic pumps market are:

Verder Group

Wanner Engineering Inc.

Gilson Inc.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Flowrox Oy

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Randolph Austin

WELCO Co. Ltd.

IDEX Corporation

Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.

In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a player based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The peristaltic tube pumps segment dominated the market in 2019. Tube pumps are considered beneficial in low-pressure applications. They generally possess dry casings and deploy rollers that squeeze the tubing to transfer the fluids.

The pulp & paper segment is likely to expand at a significant rate from 2020 to 2027. Peristaltic pumps provide several advantages that make them highly preferable for dye dosing and starch recirculation in the paper production process.

Since peristaltic metering pumps do not possess any check valve, they are an ideal solution for pumping dirty fluids containing particulate matter, without getting clogged

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the global market in 2019. The market in the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the 2020–2027 period. The peristaltic pumps market in the Asia Pacific region is led by China. Dominance of Asia Pacific is primarily due to growth of the manufacturing sector in the region. Moreover, rise in mining activities, increasing oil and gas exploration activities, and increasing investments in medical and pharmaceutical sectors boost the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global peristaltic pumps market in terms of product type, discharge capacity, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Peristaltic Hose Pumps Peristaltic Tube Pumps



Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Up to 30 psi 30–50 psi 50–100 psi 100–200 psi Above 200 psi



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Medical Food & Beverage Mining Chemical Processing Water & Wastewater Treatment Oil & Gas Pulp & Paper Paints & Coatings Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



