Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market to Reach Value of USD 109.63 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 109.63 Billion by 2032 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for unique and interactive virtual learning courses like game-based courses is a key factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

Rising need for better-customized learning experience in the education sector is expected to further stimulate growth of the artificial intelligence in the education sector market during the forecast period. Rising adoption of e-learning solutions and digitization in the education industry is expected to support global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth going forward.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/484

Artificial intelligence-driven software is highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which is expected to restraint growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the report.

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 1.08 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 43.8% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 109.63 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment, Technology, Application, End-use, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/484

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for artificial intelligence in the education sector is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant revenue share in the global market. Some key players are:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

• Pearson PLC

• Nuance Communications Inc.

• Blackboard Inc.

• Carnegie Learning, Inc.

• Cognii, Inc.

Strategic Development

In September 2020, Carnegie Learning, Inc. announced the acquisition of Scientific Learning Corporation. Through the acquisition, Carnegie Learning will strengthen its education technology portfolio to enhance student learning outcomes.

In January 2020, Smart Sparrow Pty Limited was acquired by Pearson PLC. The acquisition will significantly boost Pearson's existing adaptive learning capability and further drive the deployment of Pearson's Global Learning Platform (GLP).

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/484

Key Highlights of Report

Due to considerably high adoption of virtual assistance and cost-effective cloud-hosted learning management systems in educational institutions, the cloud-based segment is projected to register steady growth in terms of revenue share during the forecast period.

Due to growing demand for enhancing learning experience with personalized courses and allowing for a flexible learning period, the intelligent tutoring system segment is expected to register a substantially high revenue CAGR of 43.9% during the forecast period.

Rising need for reducing the training gap in workplace learning is resulting in increasing deployment of AI-based solutions commercially, and hence the corporate learning segment is projected to register substantial growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Rising government emphasis on improving education systems and emergence of digitization in the education sector in countries in Asia Pacific are key factors expected to support revenue growth of the market in the region to a significantly extent during the forecast period.

In November 2019, Lumerit Education, LLC was acquired by Pearson PLC. This acquisition will strengthen Pearson’s online learning capabilities.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-the-education-sector-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Cloud-based On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Natural Language Processing Deep Learning Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Virtual Learning Environment Smart Content Intelligent Tutoring Systems Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) K-12 Education Higher Education Corporate Learning

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Development and Operations Market , By Components (Solutions and Services) By Enterprise ( Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Application, By Deployment, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market , By Process (Automated Solution, Decision Support & Management Solution, Interaction Solution), By Operation, By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market , By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Customer Analytics, Risk and Fraud Analytics, Security Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Supply Chain Analytics, Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Neurological Game Technology Market , By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Brain-Computer Interface, Augmented Reality (AR) Technology, Virtual Reality (VR) Technology, Haptic Technology), By End-Use and By Region Forecast to 2030

Metaverse in Education Market by Technology (AR, VR, XR, MR), By Device (VR Headset, AR Glasses), By Application (Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills, Cultural Understanding, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Cloud Database Security Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Application (Cloud Activity Monitoring, User Authentication, Others), By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights