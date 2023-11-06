Bombardier’s Highly-Acclaimed Annual Safety Standdown Conference to Explore the Concept of “Integrity in Safety”

Free-to-attend industry-wide safety event promotes lifelong learning opportunities highlighting the latest safety knowledge available throughout the industry

Wichita-based event set to bring over 400 aviation professionals together in person, and more than 1,000 more via webcast

Essential free aviation training opportunities focus on fatigue risk management, integrity in the cockpit, expanding crew emergency response training, building a culture of excellence and much more



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier’s industry-leading Safety Standdown, a ‘must-attend’ safety conference promoting invaluable lifelong learning opportunities, is set to run November 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Wichita, KS. The 27th edition of this comprehensive three-day conference features unique learning opportunities, dynamic workshops and cutting-edge presentations by award-winning safety experts and thought leaders. This free safety event is open to all aviation professionals regardless of the aircraft type they operate.

This year’s theme “Integrity in Safety” focuses on the importance of aviation professionals in all disciplines to be strong safety role models ensuring their actions, values and processes are appropriately aligned at all levels of their organizations. The “Integrity in Safety” premise poses key questions to both aviation professionals as well as their broader aviation teams – and seeks answers to the question, “Are we doing all we can to raise the safety bar industry-wide?”

“Bombardier’s Safety Standdown continues to be the quintessential safety conference in aviation today, bringing sought-after industry experts and thought leaders together to evaluate and share invaluable information about aviation safety,” said Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-Owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations, Bombardier. “Aviation professionals attending this three-day event will receive essential safety advice and strategies to help them reach new heights in their professional roles. Safety Standdown also inspires attendees to work to create a whole new safety paradigm at their various organizations, inspiring them to implement change for the better.”

For close to three decades, Safety Standdown has offered free safety-based educational opportunities for a wide range of aviation professionals. Bombardier works closely with its key sponsors including the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), CAE, GE Aerospace, Signature Flight Support and many others, to ensure this event remains free of charge and explores safety knowledge-based learning in all sectors of the aviation industry.

First conceived by a group of Learjet demonstration pilots who were determined to make the Bombardier flight demonstration team in Wichita the safest in the industry, the event continues to grow in size and scope. Attendees span the industry spectrum from flight crews and maintenance technicians to flight dispatchers and schedulers. They also represent a wide range of corporate, commercial and military organizations. Since its inception, more than 10,000 aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars worldwide, either at live events or through its webcasts.

Some of the popular speakers at this year’s event include Dr. Tony Kern, Convergent Performance (A Warning from the Future); Daniel Mollicone, Pulsar Informatics (Fatigue Risk Management: Visibility and Control); Chris Lutat, Convergent Performance (Integrity in the Cockpit: Practical Applications of a Timeless Virtue) and Don Chubb, Fireside Partners and Amanda Ferraro, Fireside Partners (2023 Alarming Trends: This is a Call to Action).

For more information about this year’s event – and to view the extensive safety resources available online – please visit the Safety Standdown website.

