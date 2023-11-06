AYR Wellness Announces Opening of Ohio Dispensaries in Woodmere and Goshen

MIAMI, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), announced the opening of two Ohio retail locations in Woodmere and Goshen. The Woodmere store opens today and the Goshen store is expected to open later this week.



“Ohio is one of the most promising cannabis markets in the country, with a growing medical program and adult-use legalization to appear on this week’s ballot referendum,” said David Goubert, President and CEO of AYR. “Via our support relationship with Twice the Wellness in Woodmere and Heaven Wellness in Goshen, we look forward to building a great relationship with customers and both local communities.”

AYR has the future rights to ownership of both dispensaries, subject to regulatory approval.

Located in a Cleveland suburb at 27900 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere, Ohio 44122, the AYR-branded Woodmere store is 4,500 sq. ft., conveniently situated near the popular Beachwood Place Mall and close to the interstate. The 2,700 sq. ft. Goshen location, also AYR-branded, is located at 6722 State Route 132, Goshen, Ohio 45140, in a suburb of Cincinnati. Both stores will offer products from AYR’s collection of high-quality brands, as well as products and a well-curated selection of third-party brands.

AYR is committed to expanding its presence in Ohio and has scaled its cultivation and production efforts in the state with the opening of a 58,000 square foot cultivation facility in Parma, Ohio. The Company also entered option agreements to acquire a third Ohio dispensary, Daily Releaf, LLC in Riverside, Ohio, in the Dayton Metropolitan Area. The future right to ownership is subject to regulatory approval. AYR anticipates the Riverside location will be open later this month.

To learn more about AYR Wellness or to locate your nearest dispensary, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 85+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

