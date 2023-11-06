Avantax Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax-intelligent financial solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Reported total revenue of $192.3 million for the third quarter. This represents an increase of 16.5% compared to the third quarter of the prior year.

Continued to deliver net positive asset flows for the seventh consecutive quarter with approximately $673.0 million for the third quarter.

Ended the third quarter with total client assets of $82.3 billion, $42.0 billion of which were advisory assets, representing 51.1% of total client assets.

Added approximately $563.7 million of newly recruited assets during the third quarter.

Ended the third quarter with $106.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash sweep balances ended the third quarter at $2.8 billion, which was relatively flat to the second quarter.

During the third quarter, we repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of our common stock for aggregate purchase consideration of approximately $9.1 million.

Summary Financial Performance: Q3 2023 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change GAAP: Revenue $ 192.3 $ 165.0 16.5 % Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes $ (1.5 ) $ 0.3 (600.0 )% Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (22.2 ) 100.0 % Net Income (Loss) $ (1.5 ) $ (21.8 ) 93.1 % Net Income (Loss) per share — Basic: Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 (500.0 )% Discontinued operations — (0.47 ) 100.0 % Net Income (Loss) per share — Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.46 ) 91.3 % Net Income (Loss) per share — Diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 (500.0 )% Discontinued operations — (0.46 ) 100.0 % Net Income (Loss) per share — Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.45 ) 91.1 % Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 34.1 $ 17.0 100.6 % Net Income (1) $ 13.5 $ 7.8 73.1 % Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 0.36 $ 0.16 125.0 %

_________________________

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below, including the definitions in the notes to such tables.



Acquisition

On September 9, 2023, Avantax entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Aretec Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation that does business as Cetera Holdings (“Parent”), and C2023 Sub Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Acquisition Sub”) whereby Parent will acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity of Avantax (the “Merger”) in an all-cash transaction valuing Avantax at approximately $1.2 billion, inclusive of Avantax’s net debt. On the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, holders of shares of Avantax common stock (other than Excluded Shares and Dissenting Shares (each, as defined in the Merger Agreement)) will receive $26.00 per share in cash, without interest and less any required tax withholdings. Upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, Avantax will operate as a privately-held company. The closing remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Avantax’s stockholders. Avantax expects the closing to occur by the end of November 2023.

In light of the pending closing pursuant to the Merger Agreement, we will not be hosting a third quarter 2023 earnings conference call or take follow-up questions from the investment community.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors and offers its services through its registered broker-dealer, which is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $82.3 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information on Avantax, visit www.avantax.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements regarding the outlook of Avantax, Inc. (the “Company”), the anticipated business strategy and corporate focus of the Company following consummation of the sale of our tax software business (the “TaxAct Sale”), the intended use of proceeds from the TaxAct Sale, the expected timing of the consummation of the Merger, plans for the Company following the Merger, and the anticipated effects of the Merger on the Company’s business and Cetera Financial Group. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues,” “target,” “outlook,” and similar terms and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively compete within our industry; our ability to generate strong performance for our clients and the impact of the financial markets on our clients’ portfolios; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; our ability to attract and retain financial professionals, employees, and clients, as well as our ability to provide strong client service; the impact of significant interest rate changes; our ability to maintain our relationships with third-party partners, providers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, contractors, financial institutions, industry associations, and licensing partners, and our expectations regarding and reliance on the products, tools, platforms, systems, and services provided by these third parties; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management industry; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, including our ability to successfully release new products and services or improve upon existing products and services; our future capital requirements and the availability of financing, if necessary; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) on our business, including our ability to successfully address and comply with such legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) and increased costs, reductions of revenue, and potential fines, penalties, or disgorgement to which we may be subject as a result thereof; risks, burdens, and costs, including fines, penalties, or disgorgement, associated with our business being subjected to regulatory inquiries, investigations, or initiatives, including those of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); any compromise of confidentiality, availability, or integrity of information, including cyberattacks; risks associated with legal proceedings, including litigation and regulatory proceedings; our ability to close, finance, and realize all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, as well as our ability to integrate the operations of recently acquired businesses, and the potential impact of such acquisitions on our existing indebtedness and leverage; our ability to retain employees and acquired client assets following acquisitions; our ability to manage leadership and employee transitions, including costs and time burdens on management and our board of directors related thereto; our ability to develop, establish, and maintain strong brands; our ability to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and protection of user data; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the impact of any claim that we infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; risks related to goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment; our failure to realize the expected benefits of the TaxAct Sale; disruptions to our business and operations resulting from our compliance with the terms of the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the TaxAct Sale; disruptions or adverse effects on our business prospects, financial condition, and results of operations caused by the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cetera; our inability to timely and successfully close the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cetera; provisions within our Agreement and Plan of Merger with Cetera that could discourage competing acquisition proposals from third parties or adversely affect future acquisition proposals in the event the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cetera is terminated; and our ability to mitigate and manage risks caused by yield curve, duration and interest rate fluctuations, and other macroeconomic factors upon our business and financing arrangements through derivative transactions pursuant to our recently implemented hedging policy. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

AVANTAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 192,343 $ 165,032 $ 557,251 $ 494,104 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 117,684 105,809 336,783 341,443 Engineering and technology 2,352 2,617 7,264 6,733 Sales and marketing 26,298 23,770 79,902 70,826 General and administrative 33,011 23,792 91,747 69,388 Acquisition and integration (100 ) 416 (17 ) (4,710 ) Depreciation 4,142 3,343 11,318 8,428 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,404 6,342 18,973 19,435 Total operating expenses 189,791 166,089 545,970 511,543 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 2,552 (1,057 ) 11,281 (17,439 ) Interest expense and other, net (5,115 ) (158 ) (8,919 ) (423 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (2,563 ) (1,215 ) 2,362 (17,862 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,068 1,536 (524 ) 22,582 Income (loss) from continuing operations (1,495 ) 321 1,838 4,720 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations before gain on disposal and income taxes — (22,352 ) — 74,165 Pre-tax gain on disposal — — 2,539 — Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes — (22,352 ) 2,539 74,165 Income tax benefit (expense) — 190 (618 ) (26,681 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (22,162 ) 1,921 47,484 Net income (loss) $ (1,495 ) $ (21,841 ) $ 3,759 $ 52,204 Basic net income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 Discontinued operations — (0.47 ) 0.04 0.99 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.09 $ 1.09 Diluted net income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Discontinued operations — (0.46 ) 0.05 0.96 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.45 ) $ 0.09 $ 1.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 36,921 47,847 39,971 47,981 Diluted 36,921 49,016 40,940 49,153 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (1,495 ) $ (21,841 ) $ 3,759 $ 52,204 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (982 ) — (13,043 ) — Comprehensive income (loss) $ (2,477 ) $ (21,841 ) $ (9,284 ) $ 52,204





AVANTAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,435 $ 263,928 Accounts receivable, net 24,680 24,117 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 22,177 20,679 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,944 15,027 Total current assets 186,236 323,751 Long-term assets: Property, equipment, and software, net 49,932 53,041 Right-of-use assets, net 18,126 19,361 Goodwill, net 266,279 266,279 Acquired intangible assets, net 256,867 266,002 Other long-term assets 48,239 35,081 Total long-term assets 639,443 639,764 Total assets $ 825,679 $ 963,515 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,771 $ 7,531 Commissions and advisory fees payable 15,033 13,829 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,798 111,212 Current deferred revenue 4,241 4,583 Current lease liabilities 5,107 5,139 Current portion of long-term debt 11,813 — Total current liabilities 89,763 142,294 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 248,388 — Long-term lease liabilities 27,797 30,332 Deferred tax liabilities, net 15,584 20,819 Long-term deferred revenue 3,701 4,396 Other long-term liabilities 36,759 22,476 Total long-term liabilities 332,229 78,023 Total liabilities 421,992 220,317 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—900,000 shares authorized; 43,530 shares issued and 36,807 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023; 51,260 shares issued and 48,079 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,391,702 1,636,134 Accumulated deficit (825,783 ) (829,542 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,043 ) — Treasury stock, at cost—6,723 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 3,181 shares as of December 31, 2022 (149,193 ) (63,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 403,687 743,198 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 825,679 $ 963,515





AVANTAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 3,759 $ 52,204 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,921 47,484 Income from continuing operations 1,838 4,720 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,291 27,863 Stock-based compensation 17,678 14,782 Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (5,320 ) Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 1,235 1,103 Deferred income taxes (1,043 ) (599 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 871 — Accretion of lease liabilities 1,405 1,522 Other non-cash items 4,610 4,218 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable, net (551 ) (2,505 ) Commissions and advisory fees receivable (1,498 ) 4,587 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,533 ) (3,755 ) Other long-term assets (17,276 ) (14,829 ) Accounts payable (3,760 ) (5,047 ) Commissions and advisory fees payable 1,204 (4,137 ) Lease liabilities (3,972 ) (3,788 ) Deferred revenue (1,037 ) (1,447 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (77,023 ) (7,459 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations (63,561 ) 9,909 Investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and software (8,257 ) (12,601 ) Asset acquisitions (8,017 ) (3,743 ) Net cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (16,274 ) (16,344 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt discount and issuance costs 261,543 — Payments on credit facilities (3,375 ) (35,906 ) Acquisition-related fixed and contingent consideration payments (287 ) (14,548 ) Stock repurchases (337,192 ) (35,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan 1,584 2,324 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,203 481 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (4,346 ) (2,090 ) Net cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (79,870 ) (84,739 ) Net cash used by continuing operations (159,705 ) (91,174 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations — 69,508 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities from discontinued operations 2,212 (4,552 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by discontinued operations 2,212 64,956 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (157,493 ) (26,218 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 263,928 100,629 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 106,435 $ 74,411 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 99,966 $ 2,408 Cash paid for interest $ 11,422 $ 23,005





AVANTAX, INC.

Revenue Recognition

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Revenues by major category are presented below:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue: Advisory $ 108,393 $ 95,070 $ 309,234 $ 306,394 Commission 43,351 41,788 126,662 132,278 Asset-based 33,444 21,147 100,524 33,774 Transaction and fee 7,155 7,027 20,831 21,658 Total revenue $ 192,343 $ 165,032 $ 557,251 $ 494,104





AVANTAX, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (2) $ (1,495 ) $ (21,841 ) $ 3,759 $ 52,204 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (22,162 ) 1,921 47,484 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes (1,495 ) 321 1,838 4,720 Stock-based compensation 6,585 4,964 17,678 14,782 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,546 9,685 30,291 27,863 Interest expense and other, net 5,854 158 12,337 423 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (100 ) 416 (17 ) 610 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — — — (5,320 ) Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs — (250 ) 694 3,865 Executive transition costs — — 6,412 — Merger transaction costs 7,763 — 7,763 — TaxAct transaction related costs 2,069 3,237 6,228 3,439 Reorganization costs 3,938 — 8,904 — Hedging program start-up costs — — 583 — Income tax (benefit) expense (1,068 ) (1,536 ) 524 (22,582 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 34,092 $ 16,995 $ 93,235 $ 27,800





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation (1) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (2) $ (1,495 ) $ (21,841 ) $ 3,759 $ 52,204 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (22,162 ) 1,921 47,484 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes (1,495 ) 321 1,838 4,720 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,404 6,342 18,973 19,435 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (100 ) 416 (17 ) 610 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — — — (5,320 ) Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs — (250 ) 694 3,865 Executive transition costs — — 6,412 — Merger transaction costs 7,763 — 7,763 — TaxAct transaction related costs 2,069 3,237 6,228 3,439 Reorganization costs 3,938 — 8,904 — Hedging program start-up costs — — 583 — Unrealized MTM derivative losses (gains) (239 ) — 637 — Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) (4,823 ) (2,315 ) (11,601 ) (5,234 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 13,517 $ 7,751 $ 40,414 $ 21,515 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) (2) (3) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.45 ) $ 0.09 $ 1.06 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (0.46 ) (0.05 ) (0.96 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes (0.04 ) 0.01 0.04 0.10 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.18 0.13 0.46 0.40 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — 0.01 — 0.01 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — — — (0.11 ) Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs — (0.01 ) 0.02 0.08 Executive transition costs — — 0.16 — Merger transaction costs 0.21 — 0.19 — TaxAct transaction related costs 0.05 0.07 0.15 0.07 Reorganization costs 0.10 — 0.22 — Hedging program start-up costs — — 0.01 — Unrealized MTM derivative losses (gains) (0.01 ) — 0.02 — Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) (0.13 ) (0.05 ) (0.28 ) (0.11 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 0.36 $ 0.16 $ 0.99 $ 0.44 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 37,791 49,016 40,940 49,153



