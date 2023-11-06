Amesite Announces Partnership Expansion with Benedict College for 5y Term through NAFEO-Amesite Alliance

DETROIT, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today it has expanded its partnership with Benedict College, building on their successful pilot program through the NAFEO-Amesite Alliance. The Alliance is offering this program to NAFEO’s approximately 180 associated member colleges and universities, in order to expand these institutions’ capability to deliver professional learning, and drive impact and revenue.



This partnership expansion follows Amesite’s recently announced risk-free offering for higher education. The offering includes an array of benefits including ease of adoption, revenue generation, and brand leverage. The offering enables higher education institutions to offer professional education and workforce training programs at accessible price points, that enable learners to advance their careers.

“We are thrilled that Benedict is taking the step with us to drive educational impact and revenue,” said Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “With our streamlined, no-risk purchase offer – our customers are able to deliver a vast range of learning programs through their branded platforms at an unparalleled pace.”

Amesite’s Global Learning Program Guide is available here.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

