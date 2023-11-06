Anti-Snoring Devices Market is Projected to Gain $511.4 Million by 2032, With CAGR of 8.1% CAGR: Says Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Anti-Snoring Devices Market, By Product (EPAP Device, Mouthguard, Nasal Devices, and Others), By End User (Homecare and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the global anti-snoring devices industry is projected to gain $511.4 million by 2032, having promoted $233.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. This market report provides an in-depth examination of top market segments, leading investment pockets, market dynamics, market capacity and forecasts, competitive analysis, and regional analysis. It is a vital resource for the stakeholders, and leading market players to tactical plan and enhance their competitive edge.



Prime Factors of Market Growth:

The global anti-snoring devices market growth is attributed to several factors, including the increase in the prevalence of snoring, and a heightened awareness of the potential risks associated with it. On the other hand, the disruption and discomfort associated with anti-snore devices, as well as the accessibility of alternative treatments, is hindering the market growth. Moreover, the technological innovation in anti-snoring devices, including non-invasive smart wearables, will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 $233.9 Million Market Size in 2032 $511.4 Million CAGR 8.1% No. of Pages in Report 243 Segments Covered Product, End User, and Region Drivers The increase in the prevalence of snoring A heightened awareness of the potential risks associated with snoring Restraints The disruption and discomfort of anti-snoring devices Opportunities The technological innovation in anti-snoring devices

Recent Developments in the Anti-snoring Devices Market

In February 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized marketing of new eXciteOSA device used to reduce the snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. eXciteOSA reduce the snoring by delivering electrical muscle stimulation through a mouthpiece. This is the prescription only device approved by the FDA for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea.

In November 2020, Dentsply Sirona a global medical technology company has entered into a collaborative agreement with Panthera Dental a medical device company. Under this agreement dentists can offer fully digital workflow for custom made sleep devices.

In April 2020, Apnea Sciences Corporation, a medical equipment manufacturing company has launched its SnoreRx Plus, an anti-snoring mouthguard used to reduce snoring and provide comfortable sleep for the individuals suffering from snoring. The device is designed to provide greater retention and comfort. This product launch will help the company to grain strong foothold in anti-snoring devices market.

The mouthguard segment to lead the trail during the forecast period-

By product, the mouthguard segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global anti-snoring devices market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the projection timeframe. This is due to most of the people snoring and using mouthguards. Mouthguards are the most popular anti-snoring device.

The homecare segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By end user, the homecare segment held the major market share in 2022, acquiring more than three-fifths of the global anti-snoring devices market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the projection timeframe. This is because homebound patients are more likely to use these devices, and they can be easily accessed online.

North America to retain its dominant position by 2032-

By region, North America garnered the largest market share in 2022, holding more than two-fifths of the global anti-snoring devices market revenue, and is likely to continue its dominant position by 2032. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the projection timeframe. Due to the increasing disposable incomes, and rising geriatric populations in the countries like China, India, Japan, and Korea.

Industry-Leading Players: -

ResMed Inc.

Pure Sleep, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Airway Management, Inc.

DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Apnea Sciences

VVFLY Snore Circle

Rhinomed

ZQuiet

SomnoMed

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global anti-snoring devices market. These players have adopted strategies such as agreements, new product launches, and joint ventures to increase their market share and maintain predominant positions in various regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

