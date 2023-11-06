The Future of Edge Computing: A Comprehensive Analysis Through 2030 with Insights on Key Players, Technologies, Applications, and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Edge Computing: A Comprehensive Analysis Through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed exploration of Edge Computing, a transformative field within the technology and telecommunications sector. It delves into the driving forces behind the industry's growing fascination with Edge Computing and the ambitious prospects associated with its implementation.

The report highlights the significant investments made by numerous companies to leverage this technology and advance innovations in the domain. By providing a holistic view of the Edge Computing ecosystem, it analyzes the diverse strategies employed by key players and explores potential applications in various scenarios.

Additionally, it addresses the challenges and limitations of this technology, offering insights into upcoming issues for major corporations. The report concludes by presenting a forward-looking forecast of expected market revenues from 2021 to 2030, with a focus on regional differentials and player types.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary A concise overview of the report's main findings and key takeaways. Definition of Edge Computing An in-depth exploration of Edge Computing, including its main characteristics, types, and a comparison with Cloud Computing.

Discussion of key Edge Computing initiatives, benefits, obstacles, and security considerations. The Main Applications Examination of the primary markets and technologies driven by Edge Computing, including Cloud gaming, Autonomous vehicles, IoT, Smart cities, and IIoT. The Main Players in Edge Computing in 2023 Insight into the Edge Computing ecosystem and market positioning.

Profiles of key players, including equipment suppliers (Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei), IT equipment suppliers (Dell, IBM), industrial solutions providers (ADLINK, Schneider Electric), Edge hardware and software pure players, hyperscalers (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Equinix), content delivery networks (Akamai), tower companies (China Tower), and telecom operators (Orange, Deutsche Telekom). Edge Computing Technologies Exploration of cutting-edge technologies in Edge Computing, including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), the role of 5G, Edge Computing and 6G, and Kubernetes (K8s). Market Size Assessment of the growth in connected objects and its impact on Edge Computing.

Analysis of Edge Computing revenues by player and category.

Examination of additional revenues generated from Edge data centers.

Companies Mentioned: (Select companies from the extensive list)

ABB

ADLINK

Akamai

AWS

Dell

Ericsson

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

Nokia

Orange

Schneider Electric

Conclusion: Edge Computing is poised to revolutionize the technology and telecommunications landscape, offering unprecedented opportunities and challenges. This report provides a comprehensive understanding of Edge Computing, its key players, technologies, applications, and market size. As companies continue to invest in this domain, the future promises innovative solutions and transformative growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjdnra

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.